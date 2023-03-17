Barcelona have been dealt a massive blow ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid as midfielder Pedri has been ruled out with an injury.

The Blaugrana host Los Blancos at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga on Sunday (March 19) for their fourth encounter of the season across competitions.

Xavi's team currently hold a nine-point advantage over their arch-rivals with only 13 games remaining into the top-flight campaign. However, a defeat for them could blow the title race wide open.

Barcelona are certain to have their task cut out without Pedri against Real Madrid. Spanish journalist Javi Miguel claims the 20-year-old will remain absent from the latest clash between Spain's 'big two'.

It's obviously a huge loss for the Catalans as Pedri has developed into a key player for them in recent times. He has scored six goals in 21 league appearances this season. Interestingly, four of them have been game-winning goals in a quartet of 1-0 wins for the side, which further accentuates his importance in the squad.

He was also on target against Real Madrid in their 3-1 win in the Spanish Supercup final in January, demonstrating his big-game pedigree.

However, for the past five weeks, the Spaniard has been struggling with a hamstring injury, causing him to miss Barcelona's previous four La Liga games.

Now that he's confirmed to sit out of the Real Madrid game too, that makes it five games on the bounce for Pedri, further disrupting his prolific run of form.

However, this opens up an opportunity for either Franck Kessie or Sergi Roberto to come into the XI.

Barcelona looking to make it a hat-trick of Clasico wins

After losing 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in their first El Clasico of the season, Barcelona have beaten Real Madrid in the next two. Both of their wins came in domestic cups.

The Blaugrana beat Los Blancos in the finals of the Spanish Supercup before claiming another victory in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final encounter.

Another win on Sunday would make it a hat-trick of Clasico wins in 2023 for the Catalans. More importantly, it would essentially end the title race as Xavi's team would move 12 points clear of their arch-rivals.

