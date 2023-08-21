Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso linked with surprise Premier League return – Reports

Barcelona left-back Marcos Alonso has reportedly emerged as a surprise target for Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are keen to bolster their defence before the end of the transfer deadline day.

Alonso, 32, joined the Catalan club on a free transfer after departing Chelsea past summer. He started 20 of his 37 appearances across all competitions last season, helping his side lift the 2022-23 La Liga title.

An offensive-minded full-back, the Spaniard is yet to feature in a single contest this season as he is yet to be registered in his club's La Liga squad. He could secure a move away from the Blaugrana as a result.

Now, according to Fichajes, Alonso could find a fresh start at the Molineux Stadium in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. He has been identified as a summer signing for Wolves due to his experience in England.

Alonso, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2024, is a Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and Champions League winner with Chelsea. He netted 26 goals and laid out 21 assists in 179 Premier League appearances, playing for Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers as well in the past.

Should the Real Madrid youth product opt to leave Barcelona to join Wolves, he could prove to be a decent short-term signing for them. He would provide solid competition to Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hugo Bueno, while also emerging as a centre-back option if needed.

Barcelona are reportedly interested as well in assessing potential bids for the nine-cap Spain international. They are hoping to lighten their wage bill and make more room in their squad for new arrivals.

If first-choice left-back Alejandro Balde is unavailable for a contest, the Blaugrana could rely on teenagers Edu Sanchez and Mika Faye.

Barcelona close to signing Portuguese star

Taking to Twitter, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated that Barcelona are in advanced negotiations to rope in Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo on a loan deal with a buy option. He wrote:

"Understand Barça and Man City are now discussing final details of Joao Cancelo deal! Not sealed yet but breakthrough expected soon. Cancelo, patiently waiting as he agreed terms weeks ago and wants the move. Barcelona hope to get it done this upcoming week."

Cancelo, 29, has popped up as a summer outgoing after falling out with City boss Pep Guardiola earlier this year. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Should the 44-cap Portugal interntional join Xavi Hernandez's side, he could prove to be a good signing. He would start on the right flank, shifting Jules Kounde to his central defensive role in the process.

Barcelona will reportedly use the revenue raised from the sale of Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain to facilitate the process to sign Cancelo.