Barcelona dressing room unhappy with Antoine Griezmann's post-match comments following Supercopa defeat- Reports 

Following Barcelona's unlikely defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Supercopa, Antoine Griezmann made some scathing remarks about his team and their performance.

"We have defended badly, we do not speak and we have to improve on that, these are very important details. Someone has to shout, we have to work on it," Griezmann said.

According to CADENA Ser, the Frenchman's comments seem to have enraged members of the Barcelona dressing room, as some seem to think Griezmann's words were targeted at German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, a popular member of the squad.

Sparks reportedly flew in the Barcelona dressing room following their defeat in extra time, and Antoine Griezmann seems to be at the center of it all, particularly after his controversial comments.

Barcelona lost to Athletic Club in extra time, despite a first-half brace from Griezmann himself. Asier Villalibre netted for Athletic in injury time after the game, and Inaki Williams scoring at the start of extra time to take the title.

Is the Copa del Rey the only chance at silverware for Barcelona this season?

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

Thing did not seem like they could get worse for Barcelona after the 8-2 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal of the Champions League last season.

Despite replacing Quique Setien with Ronald Koeman and keeping hold of star-man Lionel Messi in the summer, the Blaugrana have gotten off to an underwhelming start to the 2020/21 campaign.

Advertisement

The Catalan-based club is 3rd on the La Liga table, 7 points away from leaders Atletico Madrid, who also have two games in hand on them and Real Madrid. Despite being the top scorers in the league with 37 goals, Barcelona has already lost 4 games in the league.

In the Champions League too, the Blaugrana were defeated heavily by Juventus on the final day of the group stages, leading to a complicated matchup against Paris Saint-Germain in a repeat of their epic clash of 2016. They do not inspire enough confidence in their fans for latter to hope for a deep run in Europe's elite club competition.

The week ahead for @FCBarcelona



MON Rest day

TUE Rest day

WED 🏋️ 🏃‍♂️

THU ⚽ #CornellàBarça (Copa del Rey)

FRI 🏋️ 🏃‍♂️

SAT 🏋️ 🏃‍♂️

SUN ⚽️ #ElcheBarça (@LaLiga) pic.twitter.com/RNaxGRzUKX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 18, 2021

Ronald Koeman's side will now be looking at the Copa del Rey as their most likely shot at silverware this season. They play a Round-of-32 encounter against UE Cornella on Sunday, a team from the third division of Spanish football that famously knocked Atletico Madrid out of the competition.