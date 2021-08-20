Barcelona eyeing surprise move for Getafe midfielder - Reports

Barcelona's poor financial situation means that the Blaugrana won't be splashing any cash on transfers this summer. It looks like the club have decided to adopt an alternative approach, with loan moves apparently becoming their next option.

According to reports, the Spanish giants are exploring the possibility of signing Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri on loan for the 2021-2022 season. Barcelona are said to have switched their focus to the player as they aim to improve their options in the center of the pitch. They are said to have already made contact with Getafe.

It is an open secret that the Blaugrana are looking to add a new midfielder to their ranks this summer. They came really close to signing Georgino Wijnaldum from Liverpool. However, the player ended up making a last-minute turn to join Paris Saint-Germain.

A host of midfielders have been linked with a switch to Camp Nou over the last few weeks, including the likes of Saul Niguez, Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino. However, nothing concrete has come of the rumors, partly owing to the club's financial limitations.

Meanwhile, Mauro Arambarri has been a vital figure in Getafe's squad ever since he joined the La Liga side from Uruguayan outfit Boston River in 2017. He initially joined an initial loan deal that was made permanent in 2018.

So far, the midfielder has made a total of 143 appearances for the Azulones across all competitions, with six goals and the same number of assists to his name. According to Transfermarkt, he has a market value of €20 million but Barca could get him almost at no cost as their plan is to sign him on loan.

Arambarri competes with Frenkie de Jong during a match between Barcelona and Getafe.

What will Arambarri's arrival mean for Barcelona's midfielders?

Ronald Koeman's priority is to sign a talented midfielder that will cut it both technically and physically, which is why Barcelona are linked with a player of Arambarri's profile. Ilaix Moriba's contractual situation could have also influenced their decision to pursuit Arambarri.

However, one could be forced to ask what the tactician intends to do with the likes of Nico Gonzalez, Riqui Puig, Gavi and Miralem Pjanic.

