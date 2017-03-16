Barcelona might face legal action from FIFA for signing Brazilian wonder-kid

Barcelona might be in trouble again, and might face a transfer ban.

Manu with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

What’s the story?

Barcelona have signed 11-year-old Brazil wonder-kid Manu from Brazillian side Gremio and might face legal action from the club. Manu went to train at Barcelona from the Brazil club but is yet to return to his parent club and has signed a contract with the Spanish ginats.

Gremio legal director Nestor Hein told GloboEsporte, “Barcelona have done this other times. Most likely, they'll send him to a football school for two years and then they'll sign him. On Thursday or Friday we'll send our legal complaint to FIFA.”

In case you didn’t know..

Manu has become quite the internet sensation, with his turns and quality on the ball which defied his years. He has been likened to a younger version of Lionel Messi in the way he jinks past defenders at will.

Manu’s talents has granted the youngster ‘privileges’ at the Brazilian club according to the club's management and even employed his father, a job which he has rescinded since.

The heart of the matter

FIFA takes these complaints very seriously, especially with players under the age of 18. As Barcelona themselves found out when they were banned during the summer transfer window last season for breaching the rules regarding ‘registration of minors attending football academies’.

If Gremio does launch the complaint (which seems a matter of when and not if) Barcelona might face another similar ban or similar sanctions about signing youngsters.

Author’s Take

There have been so many violations of the FIFA’s guidelines in recent history by Barcelona, Real Madrid (allegedly), Atletico de Madrid and Chelsea that it is becoming quite embarrassing. Clubs who nurture youngsters have undoubtedly some right to their future, and as reported, Barcelona’s dealings are underhand of sorts and deserve sanctions.

Big clubs have their way with players and is often accepted with a wave of a hand, with the notion of the smaller club being the feeding clubs. But, it is, undoubtedly one of the things in football that needs a revisit. The Leicester City title was such a huge story due to the financial muscle of the clubs and the gap between the top clubs and the rest.

Gremio are right to feel aggrieved and FIFA needs to look into the matter seriously.