Barcelona favorites to sign 30-year-old midfielder with deal '95% done' - reports

Barcelona need to strengthen in the summer transfer window and now latest reports from Football Insider claim that the deal for Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is '95% done'.

The Dutch midfielder's contract runs out at the end of the season and with no signs of a renewal, the 30-year-old midfielder could be reunited with Ronald Koeman once again next season.

A versatile midfielder capable of playing both as a 'number 6' and 'number 8', Wijnaldum has been an integral member of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side over the last few seasons. Having played a major role in the team's successes in the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League, Wijnaldum is one of the most senior and well respected members of this current Liverpool squad.

Ever since Ronald Koeman took over at Barcelona, Wijnaldum has been heavily linked with a move to the Catalan giants. The midfielder was in fine form for the Dutch national team when Koeman was the manager and the Barcelona manager will be hoping to recreate the same magic with Wijnaldum at the Camp Nou.

Liverpool star Gini Wijnladum could be the ideal player for Barcelona's midfield

Wijnaldum's future has been subject to intense speculation in the last few months

A complete midfielder who is capable of pressing and putting in well timed tackles, Wijnaldum could be the ideal midfielder to add legs and bite to the current Barcelona midfield.

With Frenkie de Jong slowly hitting his straps under Koeman, the addition of Wijnaldum could complete the Barcelona midfield and make them a well oiled unit.

In a press conference earlier this week, Wijnaldum spoke about his Liverpool future and the team's current situation:

“All I can say is I’m really happy with the club, with the team, staff and the fans for who I play. It is not that I’m not happy or that I have to leave.

“It’s not as easy as everyone thinks it is to make decisions about your future, you have to think about everything and then first negotiate with the clubs. It’s so difficult and it’s why it takes so long, also I think the situation we’re in right now means it’s not the most important thing.

“It will be difficult but you don’t know the situation, why you have to leave it always depends on the situation. But I would be devastated that I don’t play with this team anymore, that is for sure.”

With just a few months left until the end of the season, Barcelona's move for Wijnaldum seems to be edging closer and closer to completion.