Barcelona Femeni vs Athletic Club Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024 

Barcelona Femeni will welcome Athletic Club Women to Estadi Johan Cruyff for the second leg of their Copa de La Reina semifinal tie on Thursday.

The home side hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a comfortable 3-0 away victory in the first leg last week.

The Catalans followed this up with a 7-1 away thrashing of another Basque outfit, Real Sociedad, in the Liga F Women. Salma Paralluelo was the star of the show as she scored four goals in the rout while Vicky Lopez, Caroline Graham and Alexia Putellas all scored a goal each. Amaiur Sarriegi scored a late consolation strike for Sociedad.

Athletic Club returned to winning ways with a 2-1 comeback away win over Levante in the league. Natasa Andonova put the hosts ahead in the 44th minute but Ane Azcona and Maddi Torre Larranaga scored second-half goals to complete the comeback.

Barcelona Femeni vs Athletic Club Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 29th meeting between the two sides. Barcelona have 22 wins to their name while Athletic Club were victorious on three occasions (three draws).

Ten of Athletic Bilbao's last 12 games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Barcelona have won the last 11 head-to-head games, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last nine.

Six of Athletic Bilbao's last seven competitive games have produced at least nine corner kicks.

Barcelona have scored at least two goals in 23 of their last 25 games across competitions.

Barcelona Femeni vs Athletic Club Women Prediction

Barcelona's three-goal win in the first leg ensured they extended their unbeaten start to the season to 29 games which became 30 over the weekend (28 wins). Jonatan Giraldez's side are on course for another continental treble and their comfortable first-leg win highlights the disparity between the two sides.

Athletic Club were totally outplayed in the first leg in front of their fans, failing to muster a single shot across 90 minutes. More of the same can be expected as they travel to Catalunya.

We are backing Barcelona to claim another comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Barcelona Femeni 4-0 Athletic Club Women

Barcelona Femeni vs Athletic Club Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona Femeni to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Barcelona to win both halves