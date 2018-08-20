Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barcelona gives up on signing Man United star.

fanimah55
CONTRIBUTOR
News
762   //    20 Aug 2018, 11:23 IST


Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Pogba plays for Manchester United in their match against Leicester City - Premier League

What's the story?

With the La Liga transfer deadline fast approaching, Spanish teams have become more desperate in their attempts to sign new players; however, teams from other leagues have tightened their grips on their players and are unwilling to sell. One such team is Barcelona.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona have, since the beginning of the transfer window, made known their desire to sign Paul Pogba of Man United to replace Andres Iniesta who retired at the end of last season. Earlier this summer, Barcelona made an offer of 50 million euros plus two players in exchange for Paul Pogba. Manchester United declined the offer outrightly. Paul Pogba who made known his difficulties with Jose Mourinho further fuelled the rumours of his imminent departure from Manchester. As a result of Pogba's reported disagreements with his manager, many people believed Pogba had no more time at Old Trafford, and with Barcelona's interest in him, there was credence to the story that linked his future to the Camp Nou.

The heart of the matter

Recent reports from the Sunday Express suggest that Barcelona have finally given up on the possibility of signing Paul Pogba this summer. It is believed that Manchester's resolve in handling has dissuaded Barcelona from moving on with the deal. United's coach named Pogba captain in the absence of Antonio Valencia as a sign of respect for Pogba's service. Also, United are believed to be preparing a new offer to extend Pogba's stay at the club. Barcelona has therefore decided to give up on its pursuit of Pogba after signing players who they believe can fill Pogba's position.

What's next?

With Barcelona giving up on Pogba transfer, Man United can rest assured that Pogba's future lies with them. Pogba can now focus on his current role in making Manchester United a better side and providing his best for the club.

Rumour rating: 9/10

This is true and highly representative of current happenings. Barcelona seems to have moved on and do not consider Pogba as integral in their future plan. United can rest assured Barcelona will not make any move for Pogba.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Paul Pogba Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
fanimah55
CONTRIBUTOR
Reports: Man Utd and Barcelona could agree on a...
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester United Target World Cup Star After...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea target former Manchester United flop, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar agrees five-year...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona to Target Manchester United Superstar
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United enter the race to sign £120...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United want Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Truth Behind Pogba's Rumored Transfer From Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 players who could have replaced Paul Pogba at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us