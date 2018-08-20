Barcelona gives up on signing Man United star.

fanimah55 // 20 Aug 2018

Pogba plays for Manchester United in their match against Leicester City - Premier League

What's the story?

With the La Liga transfer deadline fast approaching, Spanish teams have become more desperate in their attempts to sign new players; however, teams from other leagues have tightened their grips on their players and are unwilling to sell. One such team is Barcelona.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona have, since the beginning of the transfer window, made known their desire to sign Paul Pogba of Man United to replace Andres Iniesta who retired at the end of last season. Earlier this summer, Barcelona made an offer of 50 million euros plus two players in exchange for Paul Pogba. Manchester United declined the offer outrightly. Paul Pogba who made known his difficulties with Jose Mourinho further fuelled the rumours of his imminent departure from Manchester. As a result of Pogba's reported disagreements with his manager, many people believed Pogba had no more time at Old Trafford, and with Barcelona's interest in him, there was credence to the story that linked his future to the Camp Nou.

The heart of the matter

Recent reports from the Sunday Express suggest that Barcelona have finally given up on the possibility of signing Paul Pogba this summer. It is believed that Manchester's resolve in handling has dissuaded Barcelona from moving on with the deal. United's coach named Pogba captain in the absence of Antonio Valencia as a sign of respect for Pogba's service. Also, United are believed to be preparing a new offer to extend Pogba's stay at the club. Barcelona has therefore decided to give up on its pursuit of Pogba after signing players who they believe can fill Pogba's position.

What's next?

With Barcelona giving up on Pogba transfer, Man United can rest assured that Pogba's future lies with them. Pogba can now focus on his current role in making Manchester United a better side and providing his best for the club.

Rumour rating: 9/10

This is true and highly representative of current happenings. Barcelona seems to have moved on and do not consider Pogba as integral in their future plan. United can rest assured Barcelona will not make any move for Pogba.