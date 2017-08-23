BREAKING: Barcelona have their social media accounts hacked
Barcelona fans were shocked at the club's recent social media posts!
What’s the story?
Thing are going from bad to worse for FC Barcelona these days has they have had all their twitter accounts and their facebook page hacked. The hackers shocked the world with an announcement that the club had signed former Real Madrid player, Angel Di Maria.
They waited for a whole 2 minutes before revealing that it was a fake news and that the accounts were compromised. The hackers, who call themselves OurMine have taken responsibility of this and have made sure it was tweeted on all the accounts they got access to.
The same content was posted on the club's official Facebook page as well. And it's quite clear that the fans at first thought is a transfer news before realizing that it was all fake.
In case you didn’t know...
OurMine is a security hacker group that hacks celebrity accounts. This isn't the first time they have managed to do something at this scale. They have hacked the accounts of Netflix, WWE, CNN, YouTube, Game of Thrones, Facebook and also PlayStation.
They have also hacked the websites like TechCrunch, BuzzFeed, Fortune, and Backchannel.
The heart of the matter
Barcelona have had their social media accounts compromised by security hacking group, OurMine. They got access to all of the club's twitter accounts and also their facebook page.
Upon further "investigation", it's clear that OurMine got hold of Barcelona's Hootsuite account and not their TweetDeck or Twitter accounts as a whole.
The fact that they could not post anything on the club's Instagram account is a further proof that it wasn't a direct access they got and it was only via the club's Hootsuite account.
It took Barcelona officials around 50 minutes to realize what was happening and take action. In all fairness, you can't blame the Social Media Managers as it was around 4 am local time that the incident took place!
Here are all the tweet's sent out on the official @FCBarcelona twitter account:
What’s next?
Well, simple! Password reset.
Author’s Take
It was a surprise to see Barcelona announcing that transfer of Angel Di Maria at that time. Luckily, I did not jump on it and write an article. Waiting for a couple of minutes helped as things got clear to me.
Well, as for Barcelona, they are already suing Neymar so they needn't find a lawyer who can deal with a lawsuit on OurMine, they already have one!