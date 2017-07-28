Reports: Barcelona identify ex Real Madrid superstar as Neymar replacement

Barcelona could just have identified the best possible replacement for Neymar!

Valverde and Zidane - who will be smiling come the end of the transfer window?

What's the story?

Barcelona appear resigned to the fact that Neymar Jr. may force his way out of the club and move across the continent to Paris Saint-Germain, and if reports in bfmtv are to be believed, they've identified the man they want to replace the inimitable Brazilian.

That just happens to be PSG's very own Angel Di Maria - famously, of course, once of Real Madrid. Instead of making an early bid for the Argentine and helping out PSG's bid for Neymar - keeping in mind the Financial Fair Play regulations that are reportedly slowing down that particular transfer - the Catalans are willing to make a late move if the Neymar move materializes.

In case you didn't know

Neymar appears to be on an irrecoverable path downhill in his relationship with Barcelona. Catalan daily Sport recently ran a poll that had 91% of its respondents wanting Neymar out while Josep Bartomeu has already stated that it's up to the Brazilian megastar whether he wants to stay at Barcelona or not.

Whoa! Neymar and new arrival Semedo had a bust up at the training and Neymar ended up abandoning it! pic.twitter.com/6piUegXvpc — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 28, 2017

Earlier today, Neymar accelerated the talk of the transfer after walking out of training following a physical altercation with new signing Gelson Martins. The video above shows just how bad it was!

The heart of the matter

The news reports cite Lionel Messi as one of the instigators of the transfer talk - but that's surely exaggeration of the highest order.

The transfer, though, does make sense as a superb fall-back option for the Catalans should Neymar force the PSG transfer through - apart from the sheer footballing quality that the Argentine winger brings to the team, there is always a certain amount of priceless bragging rights they'll earn if they manage to pull off the transfer of one of the Real Madrid fan's favourite players.

Video

In case you have forgotten (after the so-so PSG and disastrous Manchester United spells) Angel Di Maria can play some football, let me tell you :

Wouldn't be too bad a buy for Barca - not in the short term at least - eh?

Author's take

Angel Di Maria would be a perfect replacement for the Brazilian - his presence would ensure natural width on the left side for the Catalans while his positional discipline would allow Ernesto Valverde to fully free Messi in attack and maintain a good defensive shape. Besides, it's always seemed that Di Maria has had an uneasy relationship with the Parisians and this may just be the move he's looking for to take him back to the Tier-1 of footballing superstars.

Oh, and he connects really well with Leo Messi, doesn't he?