Barcelona identify player offered to them after Luis Suarez exit as alternative to Erling Haaland: Reports

It is an open secret that Barcelona are interested in making Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland their dream signing next year. However, the Catalan giants are apparently not packing all their eggs in one basket as they've come up with an alternative plan.

According to reports, Barcelona have identified Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic as a backup option in case they fail to lure Erling Haaland to Camp Nou. The Blaugrana are aware of the possible economic complexities and competition for the Borussia Dortmund superstar and are preparing for them.

Dusan Vlahovic has emerged as one of the hottest young attackers in European football at the moment, dominating headlines with his amazing goalscoring exploits with Fiorentina. The Serbian is currently on an incredible goalscoring run in Serie A, scoring eight goals in his last seven games in the Italian top flight.

Barcelona will not want to miss out on Vlahovic the second time around

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Dusan Vlahovic will be linked with a switch to Barcelona. The striker's agent allegedly offered him to the Catalan giants after the departure of Luis Suarez in the summer of 2020 but the club turned down the opportunity.

Having made a name for himself with his spectacular performances for Fiorentina, the Serbian has attracted the Blaugrana's interest and they certainly won't take him for granted this time.

Dušan Vlahović matches Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most Serie A goals in a calendar year since 1960 🤝

The story also mentions that Fiorentina will be open to selling Vlahovic next year if a candid offer lands on the table. The player's current contract with the Serie A outfit expires in 2023 and he's reportedly made it clear he won't sign an extension.

The club would definitely prefer to sell him in 2022 than allow him to leave for free the following year.

It remains to be seen if Vlahovic will end up joining Barcelona next year. As it stands, everything depends on whether the Catalan giants succeed in their attempt to sign Erling Haaland or not.

The striker has been linked with Barcelona for quite some time

Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic's stats so far this season

It's been another prolific start to the campaign for Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has bagged an impressive 19 goals and five assists for Borussia Dortmund in 16 appearances in all competitions so far.

Vlahovic, on the other hand, has also impressed in front of goal since the season kicked off. The Barcelona target currently leads the Serie A goalscoring chart with 16 goals to his name in 20 games.

He's also bagged two goals for the Italian side in two domestic cup matches, raising his overall tally to 18 goals and three assists in 22 appearances across all fronts. Considering his numbers, the Serbian is a decent alternative to Erling Haaland.

