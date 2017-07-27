Reports: Barcelona identify Real Madrid target as Neymar's replacement

Ernesto Valverde wants him signed!

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 27 Jul 2017, 15:32 IST

Interesting choice

What’s the story?

Barcelona are hunting for Neymar's replacements and have now identified Kylian Mbappe as the ideal one. The Frenchman is the top target for Real Madrid this summer and is now on the radar of the Catalan side as well.

According to Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain have become more and more confident of signing Neymar. Barcelona have reportedly accepted defeat in their attempt to keep the Brazilian at the club and are now looking to sign Mbappe as his replacement.

Daily Mail reports suggest that Barcelona will use the funds from Neymar's sale to sign Mbappe and Verratti. Ernesto Valverde wants to sign a midfielder along with the replacement for Neymar at any cost this summer.

In case you didn’t know...

Paris Saint-Germain are set to activate the €222 million release clause of Neymar. The Ligue 1 side are determined to sign him this summer.

The Brazilian superstar has also set to his mind on the move to Paris according to recent reports. He has agreed personal terms and is now set to move to France after the pre-season tour of United States is over.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Real Madrid have agreed a £161 million deal for Kylian Mbappe and are in talks with the player. Should Madrid snap up Mbappe before Neymar joins PSG, Barcelona will find it difficult to replace the Brazilian.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona are back in the hunt to sign Kylian Mbappe according to reports in France. The AS Monaco star is attracting interest ever since he broke onto the scene in November 2016.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool have had bids rejected for him so far. Los Blancos however, are still in the hunt for him and have reportedly a £161 million deal.

Manchester City are not willing to give up just yet. The Citizen's have already spent over £200 million this summer but are still willing to match Madrid's offer and sign Mbappe.

What’s next?

Barcelona will try to try and convince Neymar to stay once more but at the same time, they will begin talks with other targets as well. Mbappe is a Real Madrid fan and it would be difficult to convince him to join them but still, Valverde is confident of signing him.

Author’s Take

Getting Mbappe would not be a guarantee for the future in any way. He has got the talent but spending over £150 million on him would be a huge risk for any club.