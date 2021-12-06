Barcelona identify versatile youngster as Jules Kounde alternative: Reports

Reports of Barcelona going after Sevilla defender Jules Kounde filled the media in the months leading up to the summer transfer window. The star's build, age, height and ability made him a target for the Blaugrana before Sevilla's asking price of €65 million discouraged them.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🥇 Jules Kounde was the highest WhoScored rated centre-back in La Liga last season (7.01) 🥇 Jules Kounde was the highest WhoScored rated centre-back in La Liga last season (7.01) https://t.co/ROkbvFbaLk

Barcelona are still in the market for a young central defender and many other players are being considered. El Nacional reports that Blaugrana president Joan Laporta is said to have found and contacted Boubacar Kamara as his main target.

Laporta has already contacted Kamara's agent to let him know of Barcelona’s interest. The star, who is a year younger than Kounde, is also French and currently plies his trade with Marseille.

His contract expires in June next year and he has refused to renew it. He wants to run out his contract and moving to another club. With Barcelona's current financial situation, this would be an affordable deal for the club, as it would occur as a free transfer.

Chelsea have sights set on Barcelona's potential target Jules Kounde

Sevilla FC v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga Santander

Jules Kounde was strongly linked with a move to Chelsea all summer long. With three key defenders set to be out of contract in six months, the Blues might continue their chase of the star. Barcelona's move for Boubacar Kamara might free the way for Tuchel to procure one of the best defenders in La Liga.

#ElcheSevilla 29% - Last three seasons, @SevillaFC_ENG have won just 29% of their #LaLiga games without Jules #Kounde 🇫🇷 on the pitch (four win in 14 games, 1,1 as average) compare to their 63% of wins with the French in this competition (41 of 65, 2,2 as average). Intrigue 29% - Last three seasons, @SevillaFC_ENG have won just 29% of their #LaLiga games without Jules #Kounde 🇫🇷 on the pitch (four win in 14 games, 1,1 as average) compare to their 63% of wins with the French in this competition (41 of 65, 2,2 as average). Intrigue#ElcheSevilla https://t.co/Ofwx8JQ91d

Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen will all be out of contract at the end of the season. Though Chelsea are believed to have opened talks over contract renewals.

This means Chelsea will have to replace any potential exit, and Kounde will likely be the perfect replacement. Chelsea were heavily linked with the defender in the summer, but were priced out of a move. The Blues look set to go in for the defender again and according to reports, the move looks set to materialize this time.

