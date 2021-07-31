Barcelona in talks with four players over wage cut - Reports

Barcelona's difficult financial situation has dominated newspaper headlines this summer. The drama looks set to continue over the next few weeks as the Blaugrana are yet to find a way out of their economic mess.

According to reports, the Catalan giants are currently in talks with four of their top earners to try to convince them into reduce their wages so that the club can abide by La Liga's salary cap and register new signings ahead of the upcoming season.

(🌕) Barcelona have sent their wage-cut proposal to Sergi Roberto, Busquets & Jordi Alba. Although nothing is fully done yet and talks are expected to go on for most of August — the 3 players are *open* to discussing a salary reduction. More below. @amartiherrero #FCB 💰 — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) July 28, 2021

The four players mentioned are Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto. It is yet to be known how much wage cut Barcelona are looking to enforce on the players.

Meanwhile, the report also states that talks between the club and some of the players' agents haven't produced the desired result. One player out of the four is said to be reluctant to take a wage cut but his name hasn't been stated.

Meanwhile, captain Lionel Messi has reportedly led by example in accepting a reduced salary. The Argentine, who is currently a free agent after having run down his contract this summer, is said to have signed a new deal with the club that includes a 50% cut in his wages.

Barcelona have until August 13th to register their players for the new season. The club still have to agree on salary cuts for several players. [sport] pic.twitter.com/AVi6moa6ij — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 30, 2021

Messi's new contract will keep him at Camp Nou for the next five years but Barcelona won't be able to register him as their player unless they cut down their expenses to meet La Liga's salary cap. They have until August 13 to make that happen.

Griezmann, among others, could be sacrificed by Barcelona

More Barcelona players expected to take pay cuts

Besides the aforementioned names, Barcelona will continue to speak with their players to have their salaries slashed. One person who has been in the spotlight for the last few weeks is Antoine Griezmann. The attacker is currently the top earner at Camp Nou following Messi's new contract.

The Catalan giants are said to be looking to sell the Frenchman this summer if a good offer lands on the table. The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembele and Miralem Pjanic could also face the same fate.

