Barcelona injury update: Philippe Coutinho out for three weeks with injury

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho will reportedly be out of action for at least three weeks after picking up a hamstring injury in the El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid. The Catalan giants announced on Sunday that the Brazilian international is out injured but did not offer any indication as to when he might return.

AS report that Coutinho will miss the next three weeks which means he will sit out games against Juventus, Alaves, Dynamo Kyiv, and Real Betis. Barcelona's game against Real Betis is their last fixture before the final international break of 2020 which means Coutinho could be back to full fitness when La Liga resumes.

Philippe Coutinho moved to Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018. Coutinho signed for Barcelona for a club-record fee reportedly worth €160 million and won two La Liga titles. Coutinho however failed to settle at Barcelona, and was heavily linked with a move back to the Premier League.

The Brazilian was loaned to German club Bayern Munich on a season-long loan ahead of the 2019–20 season, being a part of the team that won a treble including the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League.

❗Griezmann aims to return to the starting XI against Juventus. Coutinho's injury has left a free spot, and the Frenchman wants to make the most out of the chance. [MD] pic.twitter.com/Ayu7TK9Pg9 — FC Barcelona Fans Nation (@fcbfn10) October 26, 2020

Philippe Coutinho could be back for Barcelona's heavyweight clash with Atletico Madrid

FC Barcelona v Ferencvaros Budapest: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The 28-year-old had been linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, with Chelsea and Tottenham reportedly interested in signing Coutinho on loan with a further option to buy at the end of the season.

Coutinho was however was convinced to stay at the Camp Nou by new boss Ronald Koeman, who saw Coutinho as a crucial part of his plans for the club this season.

Barcelona underwent a mini squad revamp as they sanctioned the departures of some high profile players. Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo and Arthur Melo were all sold this summer, as Koeman did not see them having a future at Barcelona.

Barcelona were unable to make a host of big name or big money signings this summer due to financial reasons, but managed to retain the services of their club-record signing, Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho has become a regular in the Barcelona match day squad this season, and will be hoping to finally live up to the expectations that accompanied him when he signed for Barcelona.

Barcelona's first game back after the international break is a difficult fixture against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, and it seems like Coutinho could be ready for that clash.