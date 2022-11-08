Barcelona intensify contacts with agent of €60 million-rated midfielder as they aim to replace Sergio Busquets: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly contacted Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi's agent with the intention of signing him in the near future.

Zubimendi, 23, has established himself as a crucial squad member for Los Txuri-Urdin over the past two seasons. Since coming through the ranks of his boyhood club, he has netted four goals and contributed four assists in 113 appearances across all competitions.

LaLiga @LaLiga ¡Un 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞 de Zubieta llamado Martín Zubimendi!



@RealSociedad



#LaLigaSantander ¡Un 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞 de Zubieta llamado Martín Zubimendi! 💎 ¡Un 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞 de Zubieta llamado Martín Zubimendi!💙 @RealSociedad 💙#LaLigaSantander https://t.co/Tai1ulwftI

A holding midfielder with tackling and passing prowess, the Spaniard has started 12 out of 13 La Liga matches for Real Sociedad this season. He is also expected to receive a call-up to La Roja squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this month.

According to SPORT, Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff has intensified contacts with Zubimendi's representatives for a potential transfer to Camp Nou. Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez is an admirer of the San Sebastian-born player due to his technical ability and positional play.

Zubimendi, who has a release clause in the region of €60 million, has been identified as the ideal successor for club captain Sergio Busquets. As per the aforementioned report, Barcelona are aiming to negotiate with Real Sociedad either in January or in the summer.

Inaki Ibanez, who is the agent of Zubimendi, is said to be in a cordial relationship with Cruyff as the former represented the latter during his playing days. Ibanez has also collaborated with the Catalan giants in the past, helping finalize the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves, Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, and Chelsea's Jorginho have been linked with a permanent move to Barcelona, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana signed Franck Kessie on a free transfer from AC Milan during the summer transfer window as a defensive midfield option. Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, and Pablo Torre are other midfield choices for the Catalan giants in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Barcelona keen to sell Memphis Depay to Juventus in the winter transfer window

According to SPORT, Juventus are keen to reignite their interest in out-of-favor Barcelona forward Memphis Depayto to bolster their hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification. The Bianconeri are prepared to offer the player a contract in excess of €7 million net per season.

Depay, who is currently recovering from a thigh injury, has scored just one goal in three appearances for his team in the ongoing season.

A versatile attacker blessed with finishing and dribbling, Depay arrived on a free transfer from Lyon last summer. The Netherlands international was Blaugrana's La Liga top-scorer last season with 12 goals.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes