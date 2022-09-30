Barcelona keen on getting rid of 2 senior players before next season: Reports

According to Spanish journalist David Bernabeu, Barcelona are looking to offload veteran defenders Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba before next season.

The Barca board unanimously agreed that they do not want either Pique or Alba at the Nou Camp when the 2023-24 campaign arrives.

They will use the winter transfer window to secure departures for the duo who have been long-serving players in Catalonia.

The Blaugrana higher-ups are eager to part ways with the duo, and compensation is even being considered.

Pique and Alba have struggled for game time following Barcelona's massive summer transfer window.

The signings of Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso have jeopardized their places in Xavi Hernandez's XI.

Pique has made two appearances this season while Alba has made four.

Both players' contracts at the Nou Camp run until 2024 but Barcelona are seemingly not willing to wait for that date to arrive to part with the pair.

Pique rejoined Barca from Manchester United in 2008 for £4.5 million having left the La Liga club as a youngster back in 2004.

He has made 608 appearances for the Blaugrana, winning the UEFA Champions League three times, the La Liga title eight times and the Copa del Rey on seven occasions.

Meanwhile, Alba arrived in Catalonia back in 2012 from Valencia for £12.6 million.

The left-back has made 433 appearances, winning the UEFA Champions League once, five La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey on five occasions.

Barcelona looking to the future

The future looks bleak for the Barca duo

Barcelona's summer transfer business gave a clear indication of how they viewed the state of the squad before their new arrivals.

The Blaugrana were transformed by Xavi when the Spaniard took over in November, having languished in ninth under former manager Ronald Koeman.

Xavi's side secured a second-placed finish following a remarkable run of form that saw them go 15 games unbeaten in all competitions.

However, there were reservations over the squad at Xavi's disposal and a blockbuster summer window soon ensued.

The arrivals of Kounde, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski enthused fans and were a sign that Xavi was rebuilding his side.

It placed the likes of Pique and Alba's spots in the team at risk and Barcelona now seem keen to part ways with their veteran duo.

Barca have made an impressive start to the season, sitting second in La Liga with five wins out of six.

The only defeat they have suffered this campaign came in the Champions League against Bayern Munich in a 2-0 loss at the Aliianz Arena.

