Barcelona keen on signing AC Milan star – Reports

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Alessio Romagnoli's situation at AC Milan. The Catalan side are keen on signing a center-back this summer and have the Italian on their target list.

According to a report in Marca, Ronald Koeman is the driving force behind Barcelona's interest in Alessio Romagnoli. The Dutch manager is desperate for new defensive signings and believes the AC Milan captain would be the perfect fit.

The Italian center-back has lost his place in the Milan starting XI to Fikayo Tomori, who is on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season. The Milan side are keen on signing the Englishman permanently, and Alessio Romagnoli's place in the side is under threat.

AC Milan should not sell Romagnoli, says Lucas Biglia

Former AC Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia has advised the San Siro side not to sell the club captain in the summer. The Argentine believes Romagnoli has enough talent and would be snapped up by Juventus or Manchester City if he is sold. He said:

"I would never let him go. Tomori is a good defender, but he is the captain. He would have no problems in finding a new team. Top clubs like Juventus or Manchester City would sign him without thinking twice."

"The matches are all important, but also different. For me, it's unfortunate to be spoilt for choice. Only tomorrow, we will try the starting line-up. I will choose the one who is better off. We arrive from a beautiful win, let's give continuity to our results."

AC Milan keen on signing Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea

Fikayo Tomori has a few months left at AC Milan and the club are keen on signing him permanently. They have a €28 million option but the fee is reportedly too high for them.

Rumors suggest AC Milan are open to selling Alessio Romagnoli to get Fikayo Tomori signed on a permanent deal. The Englishman is open to signing the contract but has not closed the door on Chelsea. He said:

"The goal is to be among the best in the world in my role, as soon as possible. I work for this every day. I'm not the only one to decide my future. I have fun, I enjoy the moment, I'm happy to be here. I honestly don't think about the future."

AC Milan are reportedly in talks with Chelsea to reduce the fee but reports in England claim the Blues are looking to welcome the Englishman back in the summer.