Reports: Barcelona keen to re-sign former player in the summer

Catalan side have a buy-back clause and are keen on activating it

@falsewinger by Sripad News 23 Mar 2017, 11:52 IST

Smart move?

What’s the story?

Barcelona are considering a surprise move to bring back Gerard Deulofeu according to reports in Spain. The club's sporting director, Robert Fernandez also hinted on a possible move by revealing that they have a buy-back clause.

Deulofeu is currently on loan at AC Milan from Everton and has been impressive for the Serie A side. He's played just 9 times for the San Siro side but that has earned him a call-up to Julen Lopetegui's Spain squad.

"He didn't play much at Everton while he's doing well at Milan and he's now even been called up to the national team. This is good news for us because we can buy him back for €12 million. It's good that we have this possibility." said Fernandez while talking to Cadena SER radio.

In case you didn’t know...

Deulofeu is a La Masia product who failed to break into the Barcelona first team. He was initially loaned out to Everton in the 2013/14 season before spending a spell with Sevilla in 2014/15.

Everton signed him permanently in 2015 for a fee reported to be around £4.2 million. He started off well at Goodison Park but was unable to secure a regular starting berth under Ronald Koeman. He was then loaned out to AC Milan in January.

The heart of the matter

While selling Deulofeu to Everton in 2015, Barcelona inserted a buy-back clause in his contract. They are eligible to sign him back for €12 million and also have the first refusal should Everton decide to sell him in the summer.

Rumours of Barcelona wanting to resign the winger has reached the Spanish training camp, and the player has responded to them as well. He has said that he does not want to think about a move back right now as it would disrupt his performance at Milan and also spoil his career.

The former Barcelona winger has also revealed that he wishes to move to Milan on a permanent basis should the Catalan giants opt not to sign him. He has completely ruled out a return to Everton after his loan spell at the Serie A side ends.

What’s next?

Barcelona might opt to sign him back from Everton this summer. They will let their new manager decide if he wants to keep the player at Camp Nou or not.

Should the new manager opt not to keep him, they might eventually sell him to AC Milan - as that is the only club the player wants to move to right now.

Author’s Take

Deulofeu is a great player but not someone who's going to break into the Barcelona squad. The Catalan side's bench warmers are better players than him and if he opts to stay at Barcelona, it would be the worst thing he can do to himself.