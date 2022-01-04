Barcelona lead race to sign Liverpool star after Jurgen Klopp sanctions summer sale - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly leading the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita. The Catalan giants are believed to be monitoring the performances of the 26-year-old and could look to sign Keita next summer.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool are open to the prospect of selling Keita next summer. The midfielder has struggled to become a regular member of the Reds' starting line-up since his £52 million move from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018.

Keita joined Leipzig from Austrian club RB Salzburg in the summer of 2016. The midfielder immediately became a key member of Leipzig's starting line-up, scoring eight goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances in his debut season. He helped the club finish second in the league table during the 2016-17 season.

The 26-year-old grew from strength to strength in his second season with RB Leipzig. Keita scored six goals in 27 Bundesliga appearances during the 2017-18 campaign and helped Leipzig secure qualification for the Europa League.

His impressive performances caught the attention of Premier League giants Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side spent a sizeable amount to sign the midfielder from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018. Keita endured a difficult start to life in England as he struggled to adapt to the speed and physical nature of the Premier League.

The Guinea international has had to make do with a bit-part role at Liverpool. He is currently behind the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the pecking order.

Keita has made just 90 appearances and scored ten goals in all competitions for Klopp's side in his three-and-a-half seasons with the club. He has, however, helped Liverpool win both the UEFA Champions League title and the Premier League during his time with the club.

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly been monitoring Keita. Xavi Hernandez's side are believed to be keen to sign a long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets.

Busquets is currently in the twilight stages of his career and has been unable to produce the goods for Barcelona on a regular basis in recent years. Consequently, the Blaugrana could look to sign Keita to add more depth to their midfield.

Barcelona could offer Philippe Coutinho to Liverpool in exchange for Naby Keita

Barcelona must find a way to offload Philippe Coutinho before they can make any reinforcements to their midfield. The former Liverpool star is one of the club's highest-earners and is currently out of favor at the Camp Nou.

Coutinho joined Barcelona from the Reds in January 2018 in a deal worth €160 million. The 29-year-old has, however, struggled to live up to his price tag during his time with the Catalan giants.

The midfielder is now surplus to requirements at Barcelona and is believed to be desperate to leave the club to rejuvenate his career. Coutinho's potential departure from Barcelona would help free up the funds the club require to sign Keita from Liverpool.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League in recent months. Barcelona could offer Coutinho to Liverpool as part of a player plus cash deal in exchange for Naby Keita. According to The Mirror, a return to Liverpool could be on the cards for the 29-year-old.

