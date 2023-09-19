Barcelona legend Dani Alves' ex-wife Joana Sanz dedicates new tattoo to late mother who succumbed to cancer

Barcelona legend Dani Alves' ex-wife Joana Sanz took to Instagram as she shared an emotional message with the image of a new tattoo dedicated to her late mother.

The Spanish model lost her mother in early 2023, who was awaiting cancer treatment in hospital. In memory of her late parent, Sanz decided to get a black rose inked onto her body. Sharing a picture of the tattoo via Instagram story seven months after her mother's departure, Sanz wrote (via Lavanguardia):

"Mom. 7 months without you. Accept that we are not going to travel anymore, that I am not going to come home by surprise and you are going to hug me, that I no longer have you to share my successes or be able to call you when I feel so alone. How empty the life without you."

The businesswoman has had a rough 2023. Her former partner, with whom she decided to part ways earlier this year, is currently in prison following charges of sexual assault.

The 40-year-old was formally indicted in August this year after he allegedly assaulted a woman in a Barcelona nightclub last December. Alves, who denies these claims, could face 15 years of prison time should he be found guilty after trial.

"Very dark and painful"- Dani Alves's ex-wife Joana Sanz on her split with Barcelona legend

Dani Alves (via Getty Images)

Dani Alves' former partner Joana Sanz took to Instagram in March to officially share her intent to divorce the Barcelona legend amid sexual assault charges against him.

She posted images of a two-page note expressing the difficulties resulting from the current situation. A part of the emotional message she shared with her 960,000 Instagram followers read (via Sports Brief):

"These have been horrible months, not the hardest of my life, because I have faced many storms, but very dark and painful. The feeling of abandonment and loneliness knocks on my door again."

"I chose as a life partner a person who in my eyes was perfect. He was always there when I needed him the most, he always supported me in everything, he always encouraged me to grow, always affectionate, attentive... It’s so hard for me to accept that that person could break me into a thousand pieces."

The duo parted ways after Alves was arrested and detained without bail. It remains to be seen whether the Brazilian defender is eventually found guilty of the abovementioned offence.