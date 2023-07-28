Barcelona legend wants PSG star Kylian Mbappe play in La Liga amid Real Madrid links

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has now shared his take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe's future, with the star heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe's future has been uncertain in recent times and the Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the French capital after being axed from the team's squad for the pre-season tour to Japan.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for a while and Barcelona and Inter Milan are also among interested parties. Pique thinks Kylian Mbappe, one of the best players in the world, has to play in La Liga as he told Eldes Marque:

"I believe that the best players always have to play in La Liga, this happened a few years ago and now, whatever the situation, it's becoming more complicated. After all, I think it's good for the product and now that I look at it from the outside, whatever God wants, I don't care much, but if I have to think about La Liga, I'm sure they would be delighted that Mbappé played in the Spanish league."

Mbappe has been a stellar player for PSG since joining the Parisian club in 2017. He has so far made 260 appearances for the French giants, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists. Mbappe is also the Ligue 1 club's all-time top scorer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently spoke about PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, and Los Blancos remain the player's most favorable destination despite interest from Barcelona.

The Catalan club's president Joan Laporta was recently asked whether the PSG superstar joining the Madrid giants worries him. Laporta denied the idea as he told ESPN:

“No [it does not worry me]. On paper, he is an extraordinary player, who makes a difference. Having him in front of you complicates a game, but I have confidence in my team. For me, the players Barça have are the best."

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and any club, including the two Spanish giants, would love to add the attacker to their rosters. However, they have to undertake a financial transaction of the highest value if they indeed intend add Mbappe to their ranks.