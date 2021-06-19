Barcelona linked with shock move for Premier League star — Reports

Barcelona have been linked with a shock move for Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu this summer, as per reports in Spain.

The Turkish international has been one of the most important players for Brendan Rodgers' side. He's been a colossus in defence and has put in a string of great performances, including a memorable one in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The centre of defence has been an area of great concern for Barcelona in the recent past. With Gerard Pique very much in the twilight years of his career and Clement Lenglet facing a massive dip in form, they have been linked with many centre-backs.

Reports from Spain suggest Barcelona are interested in Soyuncu, who is currently away with Turkey on national duty at UEFA Euro 2020.

The 25-year-old is believed to be a 'real goal' for the Blaugrana as his playing style resembles that of Barcelona legend Carles Puyol. This has made the Foxes star an attractive option for Barcelona to consider this summer. Soyuncu's agents haven't made any attempts to hide the interest from Barcelona as well so far.

However, Leicester City are under no pressure to sell their star defender, and it could take a massive offer for them to part ways with him.

Elsewhere, Barcelona have also been linked with a move for out-of-favour Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte among other defenders. They have already confirmed the return of former La Masia centre-back Eric Garcia on a free transfer from City.

Memphis Depay and Ronald Koeman effectively confirm Barcelona move

Another area of the pitch Barcelona are keen to strengthen this summer is their attack. They have already announced the signing of Sergio Aguero on a free transfer from Manchester City and are now close to signing Memphis Depay as well.

Both Ronald Koeman and Memphis himself have confirmed talks over a move. Speaking about the situation, the Dutch forward expressed;

"As I've said before, the transfer will become clear on its own. It remains to be seen, I want to leave it at that."

"Everyone knows that I have been linked to them [Barcelona] for a long time and that I want to play under Ronald Koeman, let's wait and see. Then the news will come by itself. Things are going on, keep an eye on the news, but I haven't signed anything yet."

Koeman reiterated what the 27-year-old had to say about a move to Barcelona. He commented;

"Memphis [Depay] said something about it today, and I can confirm that. It's not signed yet, but it's almost there. I wanted to get it in January, if it happens now, that's great. We know what we can do together."

The Olympique Lyon star scored in the Netherlands' 2-0 win over Austria in Amsterdam.

