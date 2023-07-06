Barcelona linked with surprise move for 23-year-old attacking midfielder: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen to sign Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet this summer to bolster their squad ahead of the next season.

Sancet, 23, has established himself as a regular starter for Los Leones in the last two campaigns. Since making his senior debut in August 2019, he has helped his boyhood club lift the Supercopa de Espana trophy.

A right-footed box-to-box operator blessed with passing and shooting, the Basque-born player relished his best-ever season last time around. He netted 10 goals and contributed two assists in 36 La Liga matches.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona have earmarked Sancet as an ideal signing this summer. They are hoping to add an offensive dimension to their midfield ahead of the start of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Sancet, who has a contract until June 2032 at the San Mames, could prove to be a fine signing for the Catalans. He would provide a goal-scoring threat from midfield, providing competition to Ilkay Gundogan.

However, the Blaugrana are expected to find it difficult to strike a deal with Athletic for Sancet. They could be told to pay an exorbitant amount in light of the player's contract situation and could cool their interest.

So far, the 19-cap Spain U21 international has registered 19 goals and nine assists in 104 overall appearances for Ernesto Valverde's team.

Apart from the aforementioned Gundogan, Barcelona have Frenkie de Jong, Pedri Gonzalez and Gavi as prominent midfielders in their ranks. They are likely to sell Franck Kessie and loan Pablo Torre out soon.

Barcelona star opines on teammate Robert Lewandowski's debut campaign in La Liga

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have finalised Vitor Roque's signing in a transfer worth up to €45 million from Athletico Paranaense. They will welcome the 18-year-old striker to their squad next January.

During an interview with SPORT, Raphinha was asked if Roque is good enough to replace Robert Lewandowski in the near future. He replied:

"It's a natural law of life and also of football. There always comes a time when great players leave room for youngsters. Robert still has a lot of football to give. He had a great season in his first year here. He was the best striker in the La Liga last season and if he didn't score more goals... it was only due to lack of luck in front of goal."

Lewandowski, 34, joined the Camp Nou outfit from Bayern Munich for €45 million last summer. He scored 23 league goals to win the Pichichi Trophy past season and netted 10 more goals in other competitions.

