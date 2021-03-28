Barcelona looking to offload Miralem Pjanic before signing Liverpool star: Reports

According to the Mirror, Barcelona are not prepared to complete a move for Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum until they have offloaded struggling midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Wijnaldum has been linked with a move to Barcelona since last summer's transfer window, with reports claiming Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman was keen on working with the 30-year-old.

While a move failed to materialize last summer, Barcelona have not ended their pursuit of the Dutchman as they look to snap him up in the upcoming transfer window.

Despite Liverpool’s struggles this season, Georginio Wijnaldum has been one of their few standout performers.

The midfielder has been ever present for Jurgen Klopp, featuring in all of Liverpool’s 29 Premier League games so far and has even chipped in with a few goals.

However, his contract expires in June, and with no concrete contract extension talks ongoing, it appears the Dutchman could end his six-year stay at Anfield this summer.

While Barcelona are frontrunners to his signature, reports claim the Spanish giants will first look to offload former Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic before completing the deal.

Miralem Pjanic to make way for Wijnaldum at Barcelona

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Miralem Pjanic moved to Barcelona from Juventus last summer in a swap deal that saw Arthur Melo head the other way.

However, Pjanic has struggled to fit into Ronald Koeman’s system.

With just six starts and an average of 36 minutes per game in the La Liga, the 30-year-old has failed to impress since moving from Juventus.

Barcelona are now looking to offload the midfielder, with reports claiming interest in the Bosnia and Hezergovina international from clubs in France and Italy.

Barcelona will now wait to offload the struggling midfielder before completing a move for Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum.

Last week, Spanish news AS reported the 30-year-old has signed a pre-contract with Barcelona after refusing to extend his stay at Anfield.

Ronald Koeman has previously worked with Wijnaldum during his stint with the Netherlands national team.