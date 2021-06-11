Barcelona make offer for Serie A midfielder as a potential Wijnaldum alternative - Reports

Barcelona have made an official offer for AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes).

Despite being so close to finalizing the deal, Barcelona failed to sign Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who instead decided to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

After losing out on their main transfer target, the Catalan giants have shifted their focus to Lorenzo Pellegrini. According to the aforementioned source, Blaugrana's representatives have personally flown to Italy in order to make an offer for the 24-year-old.

However, despite all their efforts, Barcelona are not the favorites to land Lorenzo Pellegrini. Liverpool too are rumored to be chasing the Italian's signature. The Reds also see him as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum. Atletico Madrid and Atalanta are in the mix as well.

Lorenzo Pellegrini has a release clause of €30 million in his AS Roma contract. But, with just one year remaining on his contract, both Barcelona and Liverpool are looking to sign the Italian international at a much lower price.

Barcelona hoping to solve their midfield crisis by signing Lorenzo Pellegrini

Barcelona are in dire need of a new central midfielder. Ronald Koeman does not have a large pool of experienced midfielders at the club. Sergio Busquets is the only accomplished midfielder at Barcelona with Koeman not trusting the likes of Miralem Pjanić and Riqui Puig, who are both up for sale this summer.

With Busquets being 32 now, the club will need a replacement for the Spanish international sooner rather than later. Lorenzo Pellegrini can be that player since he is a natural box-to-box midfielder who is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder as well.

Lorenzo Pellegrini had a great season with Roma. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Pellegrini has all the ability to succeed as a defensive midfielder. He is strong and physical and is excellent at winning the ball back, which is useful for breaking down opposition counter-attacks. Pellegrini can also be used as an attacking midfielder if required.

Lorenzo Pellegrini had a great season for AS Roma, making 47 appearances in all competitions and scoring 11 goals from midfield along the way. His good run of form has earned him a place in Roberto Mancini's Italy squad for Euro 2020 as well. However, the 24-year-old could miss the tournament after picking up a muscle injury.

Lorenzo Pellegrini could be ruled out of #EURO2020 after picking up a muscle injury 🤕



The #ITA midfielder will undergo medical tests today 😟 pic.twitter.com/4wdcoDvvNO — Goal (@goal) June 10, 2021

