Barcelona star responds to speculation over exit, Real Madrid and Manchester United target set to cost more than £100 million, and more transfer news - 8th November 2018

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
65   //    08 Nov 2018, 23:51 IST

Manchester United have reportedly been told that their top transfer target will cost more than £100 million
Manchester United have reportedly been told that their top transfer target will cost more than £100 million

Another day, another set of transfer stories.

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup. Today, we've seen the emergence of a whole new set of transfer rumours, stories, news, and updates.

Overwhelmed by the sheer quantity of rumours being generated? Well, worry not. We're here to separate the best from the rest, and bring to you all the top stories of the day - stories that involve some big clubs like Barcelona and Manchester United, as well as multiple high-profile stars.

On that note, here is a look at some of the most significant transfer news, rumours, and updates you would probably want to know about:

Arsenal monitor Juventus' Medhi Benatia

Arsenal are reportedly keeping an eye on Juventus star, Medhi Benatia
Arsenal are reportedly keeping an eye on Juventus star, Medhi Benatia

Medhi Benatia has seen his game time drop drastically at Juventus, having made just 5 appearances in all competitions so far this season. Further, the Moroccan faces stiff competition for a place in the starting eleven, from the other defenders - Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Daniele Rugani.

The 31-year-old is understood to be unhappy with the situation, and is reportedly open to a move away from the Serie A champions in January.

According to reports from The Daily Star, Premier League side, Arsenal, are reportedly planning a January move for the defender. The report claims that the Gunners have already made the first contact with Juventus over a potential move.

Serie A's AC Milan are also believed to be monitoring the situation with their own fair share of interest in Benatia being revealed.

Despite manager Massimiliano Allegri claiming that Benatia remains an important part of the Juventus side, Benatia has entered the final two years in his current contract, and will be available for a reasonable price, should either of the aforementioned clubs decide to move for him.

