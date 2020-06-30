Barcelona manager Quique Setien calls for meeting with Lionel Messi and co as tempers flare at Nou Camp

Head coach Setien has come immense criticism off late and called for a meeting with the Blaugrana players on Tuesday.

There is growing unrest in the Barcelona locker room due to the difficult circumstances faced by the club in the recent past.

Football club Barcelona haven't had the easiest of times since the return of Spanish football on June 14.

Their draw to away to Sevilla brought them level on points with fierce rivals Real Madrid in the LaLiga Santander title race. When they reached a point where they could not afford to drop any further points, they suffered another significant blow to their hopes with a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo.

Currently sitting two points behind Real Madrid, the Catalans face a complicated set of circumstances until the end of the season. The mounting pressure of the title going to the Santiago Bernabeu is undoubtedly one of them. Apart from that, the handling of Arthur's untimely sale, the rumoured rifts between the coaching staff and the players, and other issues have tainted Barcelona's campaign.

Crucial meeting between Setien and Barcelona players

Barcelona dropped two vital points against Sevilla

Reports in Spain now suggest that head coach Quique Setien called for a meeting on Tuesday featuring the entirety of the first-team squad. The motive was to create a sense of unity amidst such trying circumstances and stick together until the end of the season.

Spanish journalist Sique Rodríguez has revealed via Cadena SER that Setien talked with the players in the Barcelona locker room. In light of recent events, the veteran coach made it clear that the players shouldn't be disrespectful regardless of the difficult moment that they're in.

The report further states that players reacted well to Setien's rallying call, with many players acknowledging the reality of the situation. Certain players publicly offered their apologies to the manager in response.

Setien urges Barcelona's stars to stick together

The meeting was fruitful as the Barcelona players will attempt to remain united and fight for the remainder of the season. However, Cadena SER also reported that it's only a matter of time before the squad is running out of patience and could question the board's decisions in the near future.

Lionel Messi's rift with Eder Sarabia

Amidst the chaos of Barcelona's 2-2 draw against Celta, there was a reported dispute between club captain Lionel Messi and the coaching staff. Eder Sarabia, Setien's assistant coach, has already made headlines with his hot-headed reactions from the sidelines.

During a cooling break in their game against Celta, Sarabia appears to try and talk to the Barcelona players including Messi. The skipper then walks away and refuses to converse with Setien's assistant. Luis Suarez was caught on camera attempting to call out to Messi, only to be ignored as well.

Setien, after the game, insisted that controversies are part and parcel of the game and that it wasn't a dealbreaker. Speaking on the reported bust-up between the players and coaching staff, the former Real Betis coach remarked;

"It is true that there are always controversies. Each one has his own way of seeing things. It is normal that there are differences in the opinions we take. It is usual. I understand this as something natural. And I think there is good communication. I was not an easy player either."

Barcelona will play what is essentially a title-decider as they host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night at the Nou Camp.

