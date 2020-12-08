Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic frustrated due to lack of playing time

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has expressed his disappointment at his lack of playing time under Ronald Koeman.

The Bosnian was a key player for Juventus during his four years with the club, helping them to four Serie A trophies and two Coppa Italia titles. He was named in the Serie A Team of the Year for the 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, and 2018–19 seasons.

Miralem Pjanic's impressive performances earned him a move to Barcelona this summer in a swap deal that saw Artur Melo join Juventus. However, the 30-year-old was unable to have a meaningful pre-season after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The former Juventus man began training with Barcelona on 17th September, 17 days after the majority of his teammates. He later suffered a back injury while on international duty with Bosnia. All these obstacles have hindered his progress at Barcelona.

The midfielder was signed as a replacement for Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic, who were forced to leave Barcelona after being told by Ronald Koeman that they are surplus to requirements.

Miralem Pjanic was expected to play more frequently but has managed to start just six games out of a possible fifteen across La Liga and the Champions League. A poll in Marca last month revealed that 78 percent of respondents believe Pjanic should be in Barcelona's strongest XI.

The midfielder has been left frustrated by a lack of playing time and recently hit out at manager Ronald Koeman.

Pjanic told Gazzetta dello Sport:

"Should I play more? Yes, and that is what I want. Honestly, I don't even understand the reason for this situation. It is clear that I want to play a lot more."

"I know I can give a lot, and when the coach calls me I always answer. I did well, I played good games. More than that, I do not know what else I could do. I'm training, I'm ready."

He added:

"I'm not satisfied and I can't be, in my career I've never accepted the idea of not playing and I don't even do it now. We will see, but I'm ready, I'm training well and waiting, I can't do anything else. It is a very delicate situation."

Barcelona are currently a club in turmoil. The Catalan giants are ninth in the La Liga table, having registered just fourteen points in ten games. They are also facing an injury crisis, which could pave the way for Miralem Pjanic to become a regular in the starting XI.