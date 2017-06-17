Rumour: Barcelona to move Messi into midfield to make space for €12 million star

Gerard Deulofeu could solve Barcelona's right wing problem

Lionel Messi played much of the 2016/17 season from a deeper role

What’s the story?

Barcelona are planning to move Lionel Messi into a midfield role so that they can accommodate the return of Gerard Deulofeu from Everton, according to a report in Goal. The report claims that Ernesto Valverde wants to continue Luis Enrique’s experiment of featuring Messi in a deeper role, while using Deulofeu to provide the width Barca sorely lacked in the 2016/17 season. The Blaugrana have a buyback clause which they plan to activate to bring back Deulofeu for a €12 million fee.

Previously

A youth product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia system, Gerard Deulofeu broke through into the first team in 2011, before being sold to Everton in 2015, for a paltry £4.2 million fee. The Spanish winger remained inconsistent for the Toffees and was then moved on to AC Milan on loan this January.

The heart of the matter

Deulofeu’s spell in Milan proved to be a return to form for the 23-year-old, as he was involved in 7 goals in 18 appearances for the Rossoneri. Everton are reportedly keen on retaining Deulofeu but since Barcelona’s technical director Roberto Fernandez has already admitted that the La Liga giants are considering activating Deulofeu’s 12 million buyback clause, Everton are unlikely to have any say in the matter.

When asked about a return to Barcelona, Deulofeu, who is currently on national duty, remained ambivalent, saying “Maybe sometimes I've thought too much in the future. I'm living a very good moment in football and in the personal field, I'm calm. I have to think about the national team right now and then I have to choose the best option. It will be a busy summer in my case but I'm calm and everything will work out for sure. I'm going through a good football and personal moment. Let me enjoy it, my future will be decided.”

Author’s Take

Lionel Messi will turn 30 before the start of the 2017/18 season, and will surely be considering how to extend his longevity at the top echelon of the game, much like his rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has adapted to a more central striker role. The Argentine wizard has the technical edge, which is suited to a midfield role, especially since Barcelona are losing creativity with Iniesta unable to play with any regularity as he ages. Deulofeu would offer Barcelona better balance on the right wing, and would also allow Neymar greater freedom on the left.

There is merit to this line of thinking, and perhaps Ernest Valverde might solve Luis Enrique’s greatest tactical problem.