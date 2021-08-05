Barcelona name price for Arsenal target - Reports

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto has been on Arsenal's radar for the past few weeks and it seems the rumors could lead to something as we approach the final phase of the transfer window. The Catalan giants apparently know of the Gunners' interest in the Brazilian's services and have named their asking price.

According to reports, Barcelona have demanded over £12.7 million to part ways with the Arsenal target this summer. It is believed that Neto has already informed the Blaugrana of his desire to leave in order to get more involvement next season and walk his way back into the Brazilian national team.

Barcelona are open to selling Brazilian goalkeeper Neto this summer and see Barça B goalkeeper Iñaki Peña as a perfect replacement. [md] pic.twitter.com/EMfUNJBhwF — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the goalkeeper is said to be on the radar of other European clubs as well. Villareal have reportedly shown interest but are unlikely to match that asking price. The Spanish outfit would prefer a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Neto wants to leave Barcelona this summer. https://t.co/ffNWKJ37KV — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) July 5, 2021

Everton also seem to like the Brazilian but their chances of a possible transfer have fallen after the Toffees signed Asmir Begovic to act as backup to Jordan Pickford next season. The £12.7 million asking price appears to be an issue as well, with the Premier League side reportedly of the opinion that the shot-stopper should cost less than that.

Arsenal are keeping tabs on the Brazilian

Can Barcelona and Arsenal agree on a deal for Neto?

As it stands, Arsenal look like the most feasible option for Barcelona to offload Neto this summer, given the alleged stance of other suitors. Mikel Arteta appears to like the Brazilian and is keen to have him in the squad as preparations continue ahead of the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, everything will rely on whether the two clubs can settle for a reasonable price. It is unlikely Arsenal will be willing to cough out £12.7 million to sign the goalkeeper. Neto is worth just €6 million, according to Transfermarkt. It makes it look like Barca are inflating the price amid their terrible financial situation at the moment.

Neto joined the Catalan giants in the summer of 2019. He made just 12 appearances for the club across all competitions last season as a backup to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee