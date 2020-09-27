Barcelona new boy Francisco Trincao reveals what Ronald Koeman expects from him

Barcelona attacker Francisco Triancao has opened up on the role he will play for the Catalan giants this season, as he looks set to hit the ground running immediately at the Camp Nou. The Portuguese star delivered a series of eye-catching displays in pre-season and is hailed as one of the brightest prospects in world football.

When Aleñá, Pedri, and Trincão all shop together in our online store. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 26, 2020

Speaking to La Vanguardia, Trincao shed light on his early days at Barcelona, as he went on to heap praise on new manager Ronald Koeman.

“Koeman talks to me a lot and what he asks me most is that I be myself, that I try to score goals. I am a young player who still has to improve in all aspects, who has to analyze his games and who has to see what he is doing well and what he is doing wrong to evolve.”

Trincao looking to hit hte ground running immediately at Barcelona

Trincao joined Barcelona from Liga NOS outfit Braga earlier this summer

The 20-year-old agreed a deal to join Barcelona in January 2020, with the Catalan club parting with a fee believed to be in the region of €30 million to secure his signature.

Trincao has since then made his full debut at Portugal and has joined Barcelona's first-team squad, as he looks set to play a key role for the club this season. The Portuguese star also said that he's forged a friendship with Pedri, who also joined the club this summer.

“I arrived in Barcelona earlier for the start of the preseason while most of the team was preparing for the Champions League in Lisbon. I was training while in Barcelona and the same thing happened to Pedri."

"We arrived together and we have become two people who have a very close relationship. But everyone has welcomed me perfectly!"

🗣️ — Trincão: "When I arrived, Messi came to me and asked me if I needed anything or if I needed help. He gives me directions in the match. He is the best." pic.twitter.com/QvS924h59V — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 26, 2020

Barcelona are in the market for another attacker, as they look to add more quality and depth to their existing options. Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez recently sealed a move to fellow La Liga side Atletico Madrid, with Koeman reportedly looking to draft in his replacement in the coming days.

Memphis Depay has been linked with a move to Barcelona, while Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is also a target for the club.

