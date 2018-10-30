×
Barcelona News: Messi wants a former player back at Camp Nou, Forward told he can leave in January and more – 29th October 2018

FC Barcelona Training Session and Press Conference
FC Barcelona Training Session and Press Conference

All the latest Barcelona news in one place!

#1 Pique says Barcelona are better than ever!

Gerard Pique claims that this Barcelona side is better than ever after their 5-1 win over Real Madrid at Camp Nou. The Spaniard was talking to the media when he spoke about the incredible week the Catalan side had.

“We scored five goals! These are moments to enjoy. It’s not easy to score five goals against your rival, so you have to enjoy it when it happens. I’m really happy. It’s an important result. The team’s better than ever and this week [wins against Sevilla, Inter Milan and Madrid] has given us a lot of confidence. We’ve been at a great level without even having our best player,” he said.

#2 Dembele told he can leave in January

Stunning reports by RAC1 (via The Sun) claim that Barcelona have told winger, Ousmane Dembele that he is free to leave the Catalan side in January. The radio station reports that the former Borussia Dortmund player has been told to look for potential buyers.

Mundo Deportivo claim that the player's late arrivals to training and team meetings is the main reason for the Camp Nou side to lose their patience with him. The Frenchman was benched for the Inter Milan win while he came off the bench and assisted a goal in the 5-1 El Clasico win.

#3 Messi wants Neymar back

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to re-sign Neymar according to reports in The Independent. The Argentine forward is reportedly on a mission to convince the board to sign the Brazilian from PSG at any cost.

The Barcelona legend reportedly does not have any ill feelings towards the PSG star despite the way he left but the board have no intentions to bring him back. Moreover, it will be very difficult for Barcelona to pay over £200 million to sign Neymar so a move for the Brazilian might just not happen even if Messi wants it.

