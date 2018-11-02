Barcelona news: Another star injured, update on Umtiti's injury and more – 1st November 2018

FC Barcelona Training Session and Press Conference

All the latest Barcelona news in one place!

#1 Barcelona had a deal agreed for Vinicius

Reports in Cadena Cope suggest that Barcelona had a deal in place for Vinicius Junior long before Real Madrid signed him. The Brazilian was snapped up by Los Blancos in March 2017 but only joined them earlier this summer as he had to turn 18 before signing a deal with Madrid.

The report claims that Barcelona spotted him at the South American U17 championship first and were highly impressed. They sent scouts to monitor him and agreed a deal with Flamengo soon.

However, they were unable to get a deal agreed with the players and Madrid swooped in. The forward made his full debut for the Blancos last night and is now hot favourite to be a regular in the first team. [READ MORE]

#2 Samuel Umtiti is back in training!

Barcelona have been handed a huge boost with Samuel Umtiti returning to training. The French defender hasn't featured for the Catalan side since his injury in September and is just recovering from his knee injury.

Petit à petit

Poco a poco

💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/SIEKS0JLQh — Samuel Umtiti (@samumtiti) November 1, 2018

Umtiti is back in light training and isn't ready to feature in the first team yet. He posted a tweet (above) to update the fans on his current status and said he's getting ready "little by little".

Clement Lenglet has been playing instead of Umtiti and has been doing a good job. He scored his first goal for the club in their Copa Del Rey win last night.

#3 Sergi Samper injured

With one injury boost comes an injury blow. Sergi Samper suffered an injury in their Copa Del Rey win over Cultural Leonesa.

The 23-year-old has a right calf issue and is undergoing medical examinations to see how long he will be out. The youngster hasn't featured much for the first team and getting injured on his first appearance in a long time was a huge blow!