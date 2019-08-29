Barcelona News: Ansu Fati thanks Lionel Messi for his touching gesture

What's the story?

Ansu Fati has thanked Lionel Messi for his heart-warming social media gesture, following the youngster's Barcelona debut in their 5-2 win over Real Betis last weekend.

In case you didn't know...

Fati became the second-youngest player to feature in La Liga in Barcelona's history when he replaced Carles Perez in the game against Real Betis on Sunday.

The 16-year-old only sits behind Vicente Martinez, who was 18 days younger when he played against arch-rivals Real Madrid on October 1941.

New Barcelona signing Antoine Griezmann stepped up in the absence of Messi and Luis Suarez by registering two goals and an assist during the game. Perez, Jordi Alba, and Arturo Vidal also found the back of the net to secure the Blaugrana's first win of the new La Liga campaign.

Messi, who was present in the stands throughout the game, was so impressed with Fati that he took to social media after the game and posted a heart-warming tribute to him and fellow academy youngster Perez.

The post, accompanied by a picture of Messi and Fati hugging, read,

"Great performance from everyone. First three points in La Liga and really happy to see our academy players achieve their dream of making the first team and scoring in a competitive game at the Camp Nou."

The heart of the matter

Fati has now responded to Messi's gesture by posting a social media message of his own.

In a post on Instagram, accompanied by the same image Messi used, the youngster said,

"Thanks @leomessi for your words and affectionate gestures to me on such a special day. As much on the pitch as off it, you are a reference for the boys at La Masia. Eternally grateful!"

What's next?

Barcelona are next scheduled to face Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday.