Barcelona news: Barca fans boo Messi & Co during final La Liga game of the season

Messi and his colleagues were booed by the home fans

What's the story?

Barcelona established a 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday in a game that saw Lionel Messi and his teammates being booed at by the Catalan faithful.

In case you didn't know...

Fresh off their Champions League disappointment at Anfield, Barcelona returned to the Camp Nou for their final La Liga game of the season and hoped they could celebrate their domestic title win with their fans at their home stadium.

Arturo Vidal opened the bank for the Catalan giants in the first half but it was a Mauro Arambarri own goal that sealed the win for the Spanish champions.

Having already won La Liga weeks ago, Barcelona were looking at European glory as they faced Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League last week. A three-goal advantage from the first leg gave the Blaugrana hopes of getting into the final but this all came crumbling down when Liverpool overturned their deficit to defeat the Catalans 4-3 on aggregate.

A Champions League trophy was promised by team captain Messi before the start of the season and so the club's failure to deliver has stirred up anger among fans.

The heart of the matter

It appears fans have not recovered from their humiliation at Anfield as they were heard booing Messi and his teammates when they walked out of the tunnel to receive the guard of honour presented to them by Getafe.

According to Express UK, when the game kicked off, Philippe Coutino and Sergio Busquets were among the players who were constantly jeered at during the game.

The discontentment was also embodied in the empty seats that were seen at the 99354-seater stadium. Barcelona's official Twitter account confirmed that the attendance was at 57,088 which is below the average turnout rate of 77,000.

What's next?

Barcelona will now turn their attention to the Copa del Rey final where they will face Valencia on May 25.