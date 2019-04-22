×
Barcelona News: Barca star on the brink of astonishing achievement

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
533   //    22 Apr 2019, 17:31 IST

Arturo Vidal
Arturo Vidal

What is the story?

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is on the verge of making history as the Catalan giants are closing in for another La Liga title this season.

Vidal could become the first player ever to lift eight successive domestic league titles in three different countries if Barca manage to pick up at least six points from their last five league fixtures.

In case you didn’t know….

Barcelona inched a little closer to their 26th La Liga title after edging out Real Sociedad 2-1 at the weekend at the Camp Nou, courtesy to a sensational second half strike from Jordi Alba.

Summer arrival Vidal once again got a league start against Sociedad as manager Ernesto Valverde rested Sergio Busquets after a sensational midweek performance against Manchester United in the Champions League. Vidal was at his brutal best as he bullied several Sociedad players in the middle of the park and helped Barcelona to regain possession numerous times.

The Chilean international has previously won four back-to-back Serie A titles while playing for Juventus between 2011 and 2015. On the summer of 2015, Vidal signed for German giants Bayern Munich, for whom he won three consecutive Bundesliga titles before joining the Catalan giants last summer.

In such a short time, Vidal has become a crowd favorite at the Camp Nou because of his unique competitive nature. The destructive midfielder has also developed an excellent understanding with Barcelona ace Lionel Messi.

The heart of the matter…

Vidal might become the first player ever to win La Liga, the Bundesliga and the Serie A if Barcelona manage to lift this season’s league title, which is almost in touching distance for the Catalan giants.

The midfielder will add another feather to his already incredible trophy cabinet, including 4 Serie A titles, 3 Bundesliga titles and two Copa America triumphs with Chile.

What’s Next?

Barcelona will next face Deportivo Alavés in a league fixture on Tuesday and it remains to be seen if Vidal features in that game.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Arturo Vidal La Liga News La Liga Teams
