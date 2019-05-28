Barcelona News: “Barcelona have spoiled people by winning so many titles", says Blaugrana superstar

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has insisted that the Blaugrana’s recent history of winning so many titles has “spoiled” their fans with very high expectations.

The Spanish international has highlighted the importance of sealing another La Liga title this season, despite the debacle they have faced in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

In case you didn’t know….

Barcelona’s dream of finishing the season on a high ended after their recent 1-2 loss in the final of the Copa del Rey against Valencia. The Catalan giants came into this game with their minds still on what happened a fortnight back at Anfield, where they somehow conspired to blow away a 3-0 advantage from the first leg and handed Liverpool their second Champions League final berth in as many years.

Barcelona’s first choice left-back Alba was in the starting line up for both the games and failed to inspire the team when it mattered the most. Alba had a horrible night at Anfield where it was his mistake which led to Liverpool’s opener that changed the complexion of the tie.

The ever-reliable left-back had a quiet game against Valencia on Saturday night too, where he misplaced several crosses - something that is not expected from a player of Alba’s caliber.

The heart of the matter…

Addressing the media in a recent summer school event, the Catalan star defender made some interesting comments regarding Barcelona’s catastrophe in the business end of the season.

"It's a very difficult moment for the whole team as we were very close to the treble, but in the end, it wasn't to be," he said as quoted by Marca.

"For better or for worse, we have spoiled people by winning so many titles and it's really hard to win.”

"We should all give much more value to the league we have won, as it seems that if you only win this title the season is lost.”

"Taking out these two games (at Anfield and the Copa del Rey final) it is the best season of my career on a personal level, but like all humans I make mistakes and I do not have to be ashamed of this,” he added.

What’s next?

Alba and Barcelona will return to action in a club friendly against Chelsea on 23rd July.