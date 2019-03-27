×
Barcelona News: Carles Alena - "I can be the future of Barcelona's midfield"

Maneesh Aucharla
CONTRIBUTOR
News
45   //    27 Mar 2019, 20:20 IST

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga


What’s the story?

Carles Alena has spoken about his future at Barcelona. The youngster is enjoying his life at Barcelona.

In case you didn’t know...

The 21-year-old central midfielder has been promoted to the first team this season by Valverde after his wonderful displays with Barcelona B team. He earned Valverde's trust by performing well whenever he's got some minutes on the pitch.

The heart of the matter

Carles Alena is fighting to be the future of Barcelona's midfield and is hoping to be a regular starter in the future.

“I’m just enjoying everything I’m going through.
“I’m fighting so that one day I can be the future of Barcelona’s midfield.”

In the last decade many players like Puyol, Xavi, Iniesta, Messi, Busquets, Pique were promoted to the first team from La Masia academy. Alena is a La Masia product and has Barca DNA. He knows the team operation style very well which other foreign players are struggling with. He knows when to pass the ball, where to pass it and making runs without the ball. 

After Sergio Roberto has been promoted by Luis Enrique, Alena is the next graduate coming through La Masia academy. Although in the future, he may be accompanied by Riqui Puig, Oriol Busquets, and Abel Ruiz.

Barcelona has excellent midfield depth with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arthur Melo and Arturo Vidal. Frenkie De Jong will join this summer and Rafinha, Denis, Gomes may return or they may be loaned out or sold.

Alena needs to stay calm and patient. He just needs to keep his cool and pull a rabbit out of the hat whenever he is given chances to perform. This season he has 17 appearances including 8 starts and scored his first goal in Blaugrana colours.

What’s next?

Alena has been called up by Spain Under-21 team and made his debut as a substitute against Romania in 1-0 win game. He didn't feature in the next game against Austria.

Maneesh Aucharla
CONTRIBUTOR
I love sharing and receiving knowledge on sports. Barcelona Fan.
