Barcelona News: Catalan giants handed major boost as Lionel Messi is expected to make Borussia Dortmund trip

Barcelona have been handed a much-needed boost ahead of their Champions League clash away to Borussia Dortmund this week as Lionel Messi is expected to make the trip to Signal Iduna Park after returning to training on Sunday.

Messi is yet to feature for the Blaugrana this season after picking up a calf injury during pre-season training in August. The 32-year-old forward was sidelined for six weeks and consequently missed the club's tour of the United States over the summer.

The Argentina international was expected to be back against Valencia after the international break, but he was instead spotted on the stands at the Camp Nou as the Spanish champions thrashed Albert Celades' men 5-2 on Saturday.

Together with Ousmane Dembele, Messi returned to first-team training on Sunday but unlike the Frenchman, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner successfully completed the session held at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

Barcelona have endured a mixed start to La Liga, having endured a shock defeat to Athletic Bilbao and drawing against Osasuna, together with 5-2 wins over Real Betis and Valencia. They are set to kick-start their Champions League campaign against Borussia Dortmund tomorrow.

After returning to training on Sunday, Messi is expected to travel to Germany with the rest of his teammates for their Champions League Group F clash against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, reports AS.

Barcelona have one last training session at the Ciutat Esportiva before making their trip, and it is believed that the final decision will be made by Ernesto Valverde and his coaching staff after the session.

The Argentine talisman is reportedly desperate to be back on the playing field but will only travel to Signal Iduna Park if he completes his training successfully.

The report further claims that while Messi may be on the squad list set for their European venture, he is unlikely to be risked and will probably start on the bench.

You can catch the highly-anticipated game between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night as the Spanish champions attempt to make up for their European collapse last season with a strong start to the new campaign.