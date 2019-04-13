Barcelona news: Catalan giants rest 10 starlets against Huesca, Blaugrana set to battle with Real Madrid for Portuguese prodigy and more-April 13, 2019

SD Huesca v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Hello and welcome to daily news roundup for Barcelona!

Today's top stories feature Barcelona's draw against Huesca, transfer talk surrounding Matthijs De Ligt and more.

Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Catalan giants!

Ernesto Valverde made 10 changes as Barcelona drew 0-0 against Huesca

As a crucial second leg clash against Manchester United looms in the horizon, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde made ten changes as they faced Huesca in LaLiga.

Barcelona face Manchester United on Tuesday and they sit comfortably at the top of the league table, with a 11 point lead over second placed Atletico Madrid.

Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez did not feature due to suspension whereas starlets Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto was rested.

Vidal on the draw versus Huesca

I think all of us playing are thinking about Tuesday's match, and those who stayed at home too," the midfielder told BeIN Sports after the final whistle.

"The Champions League is a dream for everyone. It'll be difficult, but we earned a good result in Manchester. We'll go step by step."

"First we have Manchester United and then we'll go for another three points in the league."

Speaking on the draw against Huesca, the midfielder said,

"Most of those who don't play as much were playing today. They did well against a team that is fighting at the bottom of the table. It was a very intense match and a draw is a fair result for both teams."

"The three of us in midfield had never played together before and it was a new system. It was all different. The pitch was quite dry too, but the important thing is we didn't lose."

Real Madrid watch over Barcelona target

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: First Leg

According to a report from the Spanish media outlet Marca, Real Madrid sent scouts to watch over Barcelona target, Joao Felix who is currently with Benfica.

With 15 goals and 7 assists in all competition, Felix has shown his calibre in the biggest of stages. Benfica will be trying their best to hold on to their asset and raised his release clause to €120 million last year with a new contract. The Portuguese side are trying to increase the release clause to €200 million with a new contract.

Felix scored a hat-trick against Frankfurt in the Europe league to help Benfica win 4-2 against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Earlier, Sport reported that Barcelona scouts were delighted with Felix's performance.

Pique on Antoine Griezmann

Club Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Pique opened up about Antoine Griezmann, who is being continuously linked with Barcelona despite Atletico Madrid president claiming that he will continue with Atletico.

"Griezmann is a great footballer, but it's not my decision to make," Pique explained at a press conference unveiling Andorra's new sponsor, Morabanc.

"Any signing that comes will simply serve to add more to the squad. "

The Blaugrana center-back also gave his views regarding Diego Costa, who was sent off after he reportedly abused the referee during Atletico's clash with Barcelona.

"They banned me for four games for saying the same thing," Pique admitted.

"Although, it seems as though he also grabbed the referee's arm."

