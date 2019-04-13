×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona news: Catalan giants rest 10 starlets against Huesca, Blaugrana set to battle with Real Madrid for Portuguese prodigy and more-April 13, 2019

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
196   //    13 Apr 2019, 23:21 IST

SD Huesca v FC Barcelona - La Liga
SD Huesca v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Hello and welcome to daily news roundup for Barcelona!

Today's top stories feature Barcelona's draw against Huesca, transfer talk surrounding Matthijs De Ligt and more.

Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Catalan giants! 

Ernesto Valverde made 10 changes as Barcelona drew 0-0 against Huesca

As a crucial second leg clash against Manchester United looms in the horizon, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde made ten changes as they faced Huesca in LaLiga.

Barcelona face Manchester United on Tuesday and they sit comfortably at the top of the league table, with a 11 point lead over second placed Atletico Madrid.

Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez did not feature due to suspension whereas starlets Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto was rested.

Vidal on the draw versus Huesca

I think all of us playing are thinking about Tuesday's match, and those who stayed at home too," the midfielder told BeIN Sports after the final whistle.

Advertisement

"The Champions League is a dream for everyone. It'll be difficult, but we earned a good result in Manchester. We'll go step by step."

"First we have Manchester United and then we'll go for another three points in the league."

Speaking on the draw against Huesca, the midfielder said,

"Most of those who don't play as much were playing today. They did well against a team that is fighting at the bottom of the table. It was a very intense match and a draw is a fair result for both teams."

"The three of us in midfield had never played together before and it was a new system. It was all different. The pitch was quite dry too, but the important thing is we didn't lose."

Real Madrid watch over Barcelona target

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: First Leg
Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: First Leg

According to a report from the Spanish media outlet Marca, Real Madrid sent scouts to watch over Barcelona target, Joao Felix who is currently with Benfica.

With 15 goals and 7 assists in all competition, Felix has shown his calibre in the biggest of stages. Benfica will be trying their best to hold on to their asset and raised his release clause to €120 million last year with a new contract. The Portuguese side are trying to increase the release clause to €200 million with a new contract.

Felix scored a hat-trick against Frankfurt in the Europe league to help Benfica win 4-2 against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Earlier, Sport reported that Barcelona scouts were delighted with Felix's performance.

Pique on Antoine Griezmann

Club Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Club Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Pique opened up about Antoine Griezmann, who is being continuously linked with Barcelona despite Atletico Madrid president claiming that he will continue with Atletico.

"Griezmann is a great footballer, but it's not my decision to make," Pique explained at a press conference unveiling Andorra's new sponsor, Morabanc.

"Any signing that comes will simply serve to add more to the squad. "

The Blaugrana center-back also gave his views regarding Diego Costa, who was sent off after he reportedly abused the referee during Atletico's clash with Barcelona.

"They banned me for four games for saying the same thing," Pique admitted.

"Although, it seems as though he also grabbed the referee's arm."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Arturo Vidal Gerard Pique La Liga News
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Barcelona Transfer News: Real Madrid set to battle with Catalan giants for €70M rated striker, De Ligt hopes to sign for Blaugrana - April 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eye €110m move for Atletico Madrid star, Catalan giants to battle Real Madrid for PSG midfielder, and more: Barcelona Transfer Roundup, 26th February 2019
RELATED STORY
La Liga Rumours: Barcelona plotting a move for four attackers instead of entering into a bidding war with Real Madrid for Luka Jovic
RELATED STORY
'It's obvious that Real Madrid's season has been a disaster'- former Barcelona president claims Los Blancos' suffering is pleasure for fans
RELATED STORY
'Barcelona wanted to pay more, but we wanted the best project'- Real Madrid prodigy reveals his decision for not choosing Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana plotting to sell three stars, Former coach claims Griezmann will not be ideal for Catalan giants and more - April 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: The 'Next Pique' handed his first senior call-up
RELATED STORY
Barcelona: 3 reasons why Suarez is as important as Messi for the Blaugrana
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid make stunning ‘Isco + €30M’ bid, Barcelona star eyes Manchester United move and more La Liga news: 13th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid top target wants to join Barcelona, Manchester United target to Bernabeu and more La Liga news – 9th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us