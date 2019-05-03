×
Barcelona News: Blaugrana star's house was robbed during Barca's clash against Liverpool

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
623   //    03 May 2019, 09:52 IST

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey Semi Final
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey Semi Final

What is the story?

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo’s house was robbed while Barcelona were taking on Liverpool at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

According to reports, valuable objects were stolen as two thugs broke into the house during Barcelona’s Champions League semi-final first leg encounter.

In case you didn’t know….

Since his arrival last summer, the Brazilian midfielder has been in fine form for Barcelona. Arthur’s commanding nature in the middle of the park, along with his calm and composed style of play, has made him an irreplaceable player for the Catalan giants in such a short time.

However, Arthur was on the bench and didn’t even come during Barcelona’s thumping 3-0 demolition of Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

It was once again Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, who pulled off another masterclass to give the Catalan giants a huge lead before going into the return leg at Anfield next week.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 26th minute after a beautifully poised pass from Jordi Alba. Messi doubled the lead in the second half from a rebound after Suarez struck the crossbar. The Barcelona skipper then made it 3-0 on the 82nd minute by scoring a sublime free-kick.

The heart of the matter…

Two thieves took the advantage of Arthur’s absence and entered his house through an outside window. They stole valuable objects like jewelry and a Rolex watch from the house.

The have threatened Arthur’s brother, who was watching the intriguing tie, and held a screwdriver to his neck.

It has been reported that Barcelona Police are investigating the whole robbery scenario and are still working to identify the thugs, who were wearing hoodies for disguise.

Previously, Philippe Coutinho and Kevin-Prince Boateng have also faced a similar situations where their houses were robbed, while they were away, playing for Barcelona.

What’s Next?

Arthur is expected to start for Barcelona in their La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo on Saturday night.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo La Liga News
