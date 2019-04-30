Barcelona News: Catalans respond to Jurgen Klopp's statements, 'The Camp Nou is just a stadium'

Lionel Messi lifts the La Liga trophy after a 1-0 win over Levante.

What’s the story?

Liverpool face FC Barcelona in one of the most crunching clashes in the UEFA Champions League this week as they tussle it out for the berth in the finals.

Jurgen Klopp in his pre game interview said 'The Camp Nou is just a stadium' and it did not go down well with people in Barcelona and now the club have given a classy response through a post on twitter.

The Spanish Champions warned the Reds that Camp Nou is not just an ordinary stadium but a fortress for the Blaugrana.

In case you didn’t know..

Jurgen Klopp in his whole managerial career has never come across FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi and this would be the very first time his side would take on the Catalans in a tie which has a lot at stake.

The heart of the matter

Speaking about facing the Catalans away from at Camp Nou, Jurgen Klopp stated, “The Camp Nou is just a stadium. Quite big, but not a temple of football. It had to arrive at some point. You see the other teams who have a bad time when they play there and now we will experience it. Although of course we hope to play well. If you play against Barcelona, you are certainly not favourites. This is a fantastic game for all football supporters."

The statements did not go down with some of those in Barcelona and now they have responded in quite a subtle manner as they tweeted ' This is Camp Nou. Our home. Our temple. Our fortress' which takes a sly dig at the Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

What's next?

Liverpool and Barcelona go head to head tomorrow in the first leg of the Champions League semi finals clash at the Camp Nou and both teams would be hoping for a positive result. Liverpool will feel the heat at Camp Nou as they would be up against their alum Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez and would be hoping that their star striker Roberto Firmino is completely fit to contest tomorrow.