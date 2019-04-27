×
Barcelona News: 'Cristiano is one of the world's best, but I think Messi is way above him', says Blaugrana winger

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
681   //    27 Apr 2019, 10:12 IST

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Barcelona winger Malcom has hailed his captain Lionel Messi as a player that is "way above" longstanding rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who he considers to be one of the best players in the world.

The 22-year-old added that he did not think the Argentine talisman was as good until he began working with him closely.

In case you didn't know...

Malcom has only started three La Liga games this season and came off the bench nine times, but has managed to be a part of some key moments in Barcelona's journey.

The Brazilian was privileged enough to witness one of Messi's most scintillating seasons, as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner guided the team to the semi-finals of the Champions League and a soon-to-come La Liga title.

The Argentine has netted 45 goals and tallied 19 assists in all competitions for the club so far and the numbers put him at the very top of the list of players in contention for the European Golden Shoe.

The heart of the matter

Malcom has opened up about what it is like to train with one of the world's best players, stating that Messi never ceases to amaze him.

Speaking in an interview with De Sola (via Marca), the Barcelona star said:

"Messi is going to be considered the best after Pele. I didn't think that before, but now that I've seen him closely, yes, I see how he works day by day and he is sensational."
"He never ceases to amaze me with the things he does. We know he can cut in from the left, but we don't know when, and then waiting for that exact angle, that exact moment."
"During the game he is looking at the defence, it's position and what he is going to do. It's amazing. It is a unique feeling to play with him."

Malcom added that he will never forget the day the Argentine applauded him for his goal in the Champions League.

"I have the day that Messi applauded my Champions League goal recorded, I will never forget it."

When asked about Messi's comparisons with Ronaldo, he replied:

"He [Cristiano] is one of the best in the world right now but I think Messi is way above him. I don't see him every day like Messi, but Messi is very natural. He can decide a match in two minutes."

What's next?

Barcelona are scheduled to face Levante in La Liga later tonight.


Tags:
Barcelona Lionel Messi Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira
