Barcelona News: The 'Next Pique' handed his first senior call-up

Barcelona's promising new centre back-Jean Clair Todibo

What's the story?

Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona is set to face Huesca today at 7:45 PM IST in the La Liga as they try to consolidate their 11 point lead at the top of the table, with just 7 games to go in the league.

Barca are preparing for a crucial UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester United on Wednesday and has rested several key players going into today's game, calling up playmaker Riqui Puig, striker Abel Ruiz, right back Moussa Wague and France Under-20 international centre back Jean-Clair Todibo, hailed as the heir-apparent to Gerard Pique, from the B team.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona has rested Lionel Messi for the Huesca game, as he is still recovering from the facial injury he sustained due to a Chris Smalling elbow in the UCL quarter-final first leg against Manchester United, which the Blaugrana won 1-0.

Valverde also cannot call upon Luis Suarez or defensive mainstay Gerard Pique, who are both out due to suspensions. Right-back Sergi Roberto also hasn't been included in the squad to face Huesca, as he is suffering from a slight strain in the left leg.

Midfield lynchpins Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets are also being rested as Valverde is clearly under pressure to perform well in the UEFA Champions League, with the league seemingly already in the bag.

The heart of the matter

19-year-old Jean-Clair Todibo had joined Barcelona from French side Toulouse in January 2019, having impressed in his first season as a senior club player. In the 2018-19 French Ligue 1, Todibo nailed down a starting spot in the heart of the Toulouse defence and shone with impressive stats of 2.1 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and 6.2 clearances per game.

In fact, he impressed the Barca scouts so much that the Spanish champions hastened a deal that would have seen him arrive at the Nou Camp in June 2019, and pushed it through so that the teenager joined in January itself.

With Pique out suspended, Valverde has handed Todibo his first ever call-up to the senior team in the La Liga.

Valverde when asked about Todibo "I see Todibo as more of a central defender than a defensive midfielder. He hasn’t played for a long time, so we will see if he gets the chance to play.

What's next?

Even though first-team players like Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Philippe Coutinho, Jordi Alba, and Arthur are part of Valverde's matchday squad, he might leave them on the bench to provide extra rest ahead of what is sure to be a physical, bruising encounter against United this Wednesday.

Barcelona are 11 points ahead of their nearest rival Atletico Madrid, who face Celta Vigo at home tonight. Real Madrid, who are a further 13 point behind Barcelona, face Leganes away on Tuesday.

Predicted Barcelona Lineup

Cillessen; Semedo, Lenglet, Umtiti, Wague; Vidal, Arthur, Puig; Malcom, Alena, Dembele

