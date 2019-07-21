Barcelona News: Frenkie de Jong speaks about his current situation and Neymar Jr's potential Barca return

Frenkie de Jong - Barca's new summer signing

What's the story?

Frenkie de Jong has been working hard since joining Barcelona and is determined to claim a starting spot in the Barcelona team for the first match of the 2019-20 season.

Speaking to media on Sunday, the Dutch sensation also heaped praise on Neymar Jr, who is reportedly edging closer to making his return to the Catalan giants this summer.

In case you didn't know..

Frenkie de Jong, who enjoyed a scintillating 2018-19 season for Ajax Amsterdam, signed for Barcelona earlier this summer for a reported transfer fee of €75million.

The heart of the matter

In an interview, de Jong discussed his current situation at the club and said,

"[Competition] seems normal to me at a club like Barcelona, one of the biggest teams in the world.

"I will have a lot of competition but I want to show in training that I can be a starter. The coach can decide."

Since de Jong's arrival at Barcelona, Ivan Rakitic has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou. Addressing this matter, Frenkie de Jong shared his opinion:

"We have spoken about many things, I believe he is a great player whom I respect a lot.

"He has given a lot to this club and has achieved great things in his career, he is an example to me.

"I'm not going to say that I have come to play in his position. I do not care about the position, I just want to play and I do not care where."

The Dutchman also mentioned how he is getting a huge amount of motivation from Sergio Busquets, both on and off the field.

"All of the players have been supporting me but if I have to name one, it would be Sergio Busquets, who is helping me with many things. When I need to know something about the city or the club, he helps me for everything"

Lastly, the 22-year-old midfielder spoke about Neymar's potential return to Barcelona.

"It is not up to me to make the decision as to whether to sign [Neymar] or not. However, if I had to discuss Neymar as a player, I really enjoying watching him play.

"He is one of the best players in the world and, of course, I would be happy if he came to Barcelona."

What is next?

Barcelona's first friendly against Chelsea FC is scheduled for 23rd July at Saitama Stadium, and de Jong will be hoping to make a positive impression on Ernesto Valverde from the word go.