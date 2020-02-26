Barcelona News: Gerard Pique expected to be fit for El Clasico

Gerard Pique gave Barcelona an injury scare

Gerard Pique has given Barcelona some much needed good news in midst of their injury turmoil, AS reports. The Spanish defender picked up an ankle injury during the midweek UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Napoli and had to be substituted in the second half.

There were concerns that he might be in a race against time to face Real Madrid in La Liga this weekend, however, Pique has given Quique Setien a huge boost ahead of the game.

The Catalans are currently top of the La Liga table after 25 games, 2 points ahead of Los Blancos, who are second. A victory in El Clasico would strengthen Barcelona’s quest for another La Liga title, while defeat could throw the title race wide open.

The Catalans have been crippled with injury issues this season and are currently missing Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele with long term injuries. They have added Martin Braithwaite as a replacement for Dembele and the Dutchman has hit the ground running, picking up 2 assists in his first league game. The backline, though, has been an issue so Pique’s injury against Napoli did have Setien sweating.

Pique will not need scans for his injury

The Spaniard has privately informed the club that he hopes to be fit for the El Clasico. Pique will not need scans on his injury, but he is expected to work with the physiotherapists at the club to address the issue before the game on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pique did not want to be substituted after picking up the injury, which was a good indication. However, after Arturo Vidal picked up a red card, Setien was unwilling to take any more risks and opted to bring on Clement Lenglet for the Spaniard. Barcelona are already without Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba in the defense ahead of the game against Real Madrid, so Pique’s availability will certainly be music to the Barcelona manager’s ears.

