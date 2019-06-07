×
Barcelona News: Gerard Pique open to the Catalan giants changing from red-and-blue stripes to white shirts

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
199   //    07 Jun 2019, 19:08 IST

Gerard Pique has had some heated moments on the pitch against Real Madrid.
Gerard Pique has had some heated moments on the pitch against Real Madrid.

What's the story?

In a humorous tale on Twitter, Spanish daily Ara aimed an indirect question towards FC Barcelona's star defender, Gerard Pique.

Ara mentioned the Spaniard in their tweet, asking him whether he'd dare to wear a white shirt - something that has been adopted by the Blaugrana's eternal rivals, Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

After coming through the ranks of FC Barcelona, the Spaniard joined Manchester United in 2004 only to see himself return to the Catalan club four years later in 2008. Since then, the 32-year-old has been a key figure at the Camp Nou.

Gerard Pique has been an undisputable figure at the heart of Barcelona's defence for over a decade with eight La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies to his name amongst numerous honours with the Blaugrana.

Over the years, the Spaniard is known to have a keen sense of criticism towards their rivals, Real Madrid. Amongst the Barcelona squad, Gerard Pique is one of the few names who come forward to take a dig at the Los Blancos openly, showcasing the dislike towards their foes.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned before, Spanish daily Ara mentioned the Spanish international in their tweet asking in reference to the white colour adopted by Los Blancos:

"Would Gerard Pique dare to wear a white shirt?"

To which the 32-year-old responded gracefully as he replied:

"Yes, Of course! It's part of our history."

And Pique was correct. Barcelona, indeed, donned the white kits in the 1970s. In fact, club legend Johan Cyruff wore that shirt.

What's next?

FC Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu has a desire to finish his time at the helm of the Camp Nou with a traditional kit, and some people are wondering whether it will bring the Catalan giants back to 'Blanco'.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Gerard Pique Football News Camp Nou Stadium El Clásico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
