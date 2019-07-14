Barcelona News: Griezmann gives his views about playing for Blaugrana

Antoine Griezmann has joined Barcelona

What's the story?

Barcelona's new signing Antoine Griezmann has given his thoughts about joining Barcelona and playing alongside Lionel Messi. According to the 2018 World Cup winner, he wants to win more trophies and is excited to see the Barcelona ace.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona have recently completed the signing of Griezmann for €120 million from Atletico Madrid.

The French international started his career with Real Sociedad and scored 41 goals in 141 league appearances for The Whites and Blues before moving to Madrid in 2014. He played 180 La Liga games during his five-year stay at the Wanda Metropolitano, scoring 94 goals in the process.

The 28-year-old helped the Madrid-based club win one Europa League trophy, along with one UEFA Super Cup and one Supercopa de Espana. Additionally, he also won the La Liga Best Player award in the 2015/2016 season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking for the first time as a Barcelona player, the Frenchman was delighted to have signed for Barcelona and looked forward to playing with Messi.

Regarding Messi, the former Atletico Madrid player said,

“I’m looking forward to seeing what he's like on a day-to-day basis, in training."

"Playing next to him will be an incredible joy.”

Griezmann also mentioned his ambitions as a Barcelona player. He explained,

“I'm very happy.”

"And looking forward to working with the squad and meeting my new team-mates. It’s a new challenge, with new targets. I hope I can do as well as I have been doing for my club and country.”

“La Liga, La Copa, the Champions League… They're the club's goals and my goals, and I hope to win them here.”

With hopes of winning more trophies, he commented,

“I was keen to come here, and my family was behind me … For me, it's a big club and I hope to help it to continue being big or make it even bigger."

"I'm really looking forward to working with my new team-mates and with the boss, and playing at the Camp Nou and hopefully winning a lot of things.”

What's next?

Barcelona will play Chelsea in a pre-season friendly at the Saitama Stadium in Japan on July 23.