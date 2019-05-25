×
Barcelona News: 'It was one of my worst experiences'- Gerard Pique on Anfield humiliation 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
317   //    25 May 2019, 11:47 IST
Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg
Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has revealed that the humiliating loss against Liverpool at Anfield is the worst experiences as a footballer.

In case you didn’t know….

Barcelona were well on course for another historic treble but Liverpool managed to defy the odds to knock the Catalan giants out of the Champions League. After winning 3-0 at Nou Camp in the first leg, Barcelona succumbed to a 4-0 defeat in the return leg at Anfield. That saw the Spanish team crash out of the competition.

Jurgen Klopp's men were without star players like Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah but the Reds managed to mount a historical comeback in Champion League's history. Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the Blaugrana failed to hold on to a three goal advantage as they were knocked out by Roma previously.

Pique recently admitted that the disaster against Roma had affected them before their clash against Liverpool at Anfield. The Catalan giants' dream of securing a Champions League crown remains elusive as they are yet to achieve European Glory since they last won back in the 2014/2015 season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in his latest press conference, Pique said:

"It was one of my worst experiences as a professional [footballer]. We try to play Barcelona's style [of play]; sometimes it's easier to do, sometimes it's more difficult."
"It's not just what we want to do; sometimes the other team plays. There are times where it's not possible to have the ball and control the game."

The centre-back acknowledged the difficulties his team had experienced during the Champions League clash against Liverpool. Learning from the lesson, Pique is aware of the threat of Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

"They are a team that started the season a little irregularly, with lots of draws. The second half of the season has been very good, catching up to the Champions League places."
"They are team against whom we did not win both games [in LaLiga Santander]. From the first minute, we have to try and take advantage on the scoreboard."

What's next?

Barcelona will face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final this weekend.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Gerard Pique La Liga News La Liga Teams
